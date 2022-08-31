Purchase Access

SIERRA VISTA — In a novel idea to showcase the work of Cochise County artists and donate a portion of the proceeds to a local art association, the Herald/Review is selling a package of 24 postcard prints depicting Southern Arizona landscapes, including mountain vistas, desert scenery and wildlife.

Titled "2022 Hues of Cochise County," the two dozen colorful 5-by-7-inch postcard prints — original works of art painted by 12 artists throughout Cochise County — sell for $15 per package. For every package sold, $5 will be given to the Huachuca Art Association.

