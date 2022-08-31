SIERRA VISTA — In a novel idea to showcase the work of Cochise County artists and donate a portion of the proceeds to a local art association, the Herald/Review is selling a package of 24 postcard prints depicting Southern Arizona landscapes, including mountain vistas, desert scenery and wildlife.
Titled "2022 Hues of Cochise County," the two dozen colorful 5-by-7-inch postcard prints — original works of art painted by 12 artists throughout Cochise County — sell for $15 per package. For every package sold, $5 will be given to the Huachuca Art Association.
The paintings were chosen from more than 100 submissions after Herald/Review Multimedia Marketing Team Manager Alycia McCloud placed an ad online and in the newspaper announcing the contest in May.
Artists whose work was chosen for "Hues" are Brenda Peo, Linda Stacy, Audrey Fuller, Joyce Geerlings-Griffith, Dana Rexroad, Maren Thompson, Lindsay Roberts, Martha Scott, JenMarie Zeleznak, Elizabeth Horning, Renee Harper and April Newman.
“Every year we publish a calendar, and this year we wanted to showcase the talents of our local artists,” McCloud said. “We’ll still do our calendars, and we hope to make our postcard package an annual event as well.”
The front cover of the "Hues" postcard package depicting a purple and pink evening sky shadowing a dark mountainscape was designed by Herald/Review digital media assistant Melina Christopher.
"2022 Hues of Cochise County" can be purchased at the Herald/Review 0ffice at 102 S. Fab Ave., Sierra Vista, and at the Little Library Bookstore, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista.