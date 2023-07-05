The annual Palominas July 4 Parade takes place on Palominas Road. The parade, which has gone through a name change, is still the same lovable and eclectic event as always. Avery Nunez, 8, blows off the heat as she enjoys the view.
The annual Palominas July 4 Parade takes place on Palominas Road. The parade, which has gone through a name change, is still the same lovable and eclectic event as always. Avery Nunez, 8, blows off the heat as she enjoys the view.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Parade participants share goodies as they roll along Palominas Road earlier this week.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
A wet parade entrant is one of the few participants who stayed cool during the Palominas July 4 Parade.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Two-year-old Misha Stoner brings back some Palominas July 4th Parade candy Tuesday morning on Palominas Road.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Vehicles of all types make their way along the parade route.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
More candy is distributed by those on a parade float in Palominas.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Parade entrant David Walker acknowledges attendees.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
The Palominas July 4 Parade was helped tremendously by the Palominas Rural Health Clinic, the Legion Riders of the Bisbee American Legion Post 16 and the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone