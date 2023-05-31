A shaky and crying woman told a Cochise County Superior Court judge her daughter still has not been able to emotionally surpass the experience of being sexually abused by her teacher. Another mother told the jurist that her child still has nightmares even though the same teacher abused her over a decade ago. And the father of a boy said that the teacher, whom the youngster trusted, took advantage of his son’s innocence.

The searing statements were made against former Douglas elementary school teacher and soccer coach Jesus Armenta, charged with molesting six children whom he either taught at Joe Carlson Elementary in Douglas or coached via the American Youth Soccer Organization.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?