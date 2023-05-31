A shaky and crying woman told a Cochise County Superior Court judge her daughter still has not been able to emotionally surpass the experience of being sexually abused by her teacher. Another mother told the jurist that her child still has nightmares even though the same teacher abused her over a decade ago. And the father of a boy said that the teacher, whom the youngster trusted, took advantage of his son’s innocence.
The searing statements were made against former Douglas elementary school teacher and soccer coach Jesus Armenta, charged with molesting six children whom he either taught at Joe Carlson Elementary in Douglas or coached via the American Youth Soccer Organization.
Only one of the parents was present in Cochise County Superior Judge Joel Larson’s courtroom last week during a mitigation/aggravation hearing designed to present information to the jurist that could affect the defendant’s prison sentence. The other two parents spoke phone on the courtroom line, or via a Spanish language interpreter who had one of the parents on her cell phone and was speaking on behalf of that individual in English.
The only mitigating factors presented by defense attorney Ralph Malanga, though, were claims that when some of the children who said they were victimized by the 48-year-old were questioned by specialists, the queries were misleading or suggestive.
In April, Armenta pleaded no contest to two counts of attempted continuous sexual abuse of a child. He faces 10 to 14 years in prison under the plea agreement, said Deputy Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell.
The defendant initially was indicted in 2018 on charges of molestation of a child, sexual abuse and continual sexual abuse of a child. The original indictment mentions four children, all students of Armenta’s who had him as a teacher in the first and fourth grades at Joe Carlson Elementary.
Based on the indictments, Armenta abused the same children when they were in first grade and again in fourth grade.
In a second indictment from last year, a new victim mentioned being abused by Armenta as early as 2010, the document shows. The other children had been victimized between 2013 and 2016. One child was molested when Armenta was his soccer coach, the indictment shows.
The indictments also show a couple of the victims were abused while coloring or watching a movie.
Before the mitigation hearing ended, Malanga asked Larson if Armenta’s sentencing could be delayed a month from June 20 to July 20 so his mother could attend the hearing. But Powell said the case was old and his victims have been waiting for years for a resolution.
Larson agreed and set the sentencing for June 20.
After the hearing, Powell walked over to the woman who had testified in person about her daughter’s mental health struggles and said quietly, “It’s almost over.”
