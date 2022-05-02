SIERRA VISTA — An 11-year-old boy who was left alone for almost two weeks by his parents late last year told police he could not attend school because his mother and father told him if anyone knew he was alone they would come and get him.
In a brief telephone conversation with Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom Friday morning in open court just before his parents were sentenced, the youngster told the judge, "I had people check in."
The child's parents, Bobby Jo and Melissa Green, were sentenced to supervised probation after they pleaded guilty to domestic violence and child abuse. Bobby Jo Green will be on probation for four years and Melissa Green was placed on probation for two years. Both must attend family counseling.
The Greens were arrested Dec. 29 by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office after they returned to their house in Elfrida, Sheriff's spokeswoman Carol Capas said.
Their son had been left alone with three pets and frozen food.
The child told investigators his mother had left just before Thanksgiving and his father right after Thanksgiving, Capas said.
The Sheriff’s Office was notified about the boy’s situation by someone at the child’s school. The youngster had not attended class since his parents left him.
The boy told investigators his parents told him he could not go to school, it was revealed in court Friday.
Investigators entered the house Dec. 12 just before 7 p.m., Capas said. The residence was unkept and filthy, Capas had said.
Deputy Cochise County Attorney Terisha Driggs said Friday that when the youngster climbed into a deputy's cruiser he commented on how warm the car was and told the officer that his house was cold and he was not allowed to turn on the heater.
The boy also said he had lost his cell phone and was trying to communicate with his parents via computer.
The day the child was found authorities and the youngster himself tried to call the Greens to no avail, Driggs said. The boy was later taken by Child Protective Services.
"Both parents seemed to have minimized the situation," Driggs told Lindstrom during the sentencing hearing. "The house was in disarray.
"It was heartbreaking when he got into the officer's car and said, 'It's nice and warm in here, my house is really cold. My parents said I couldn't turn on the heater.' "
Driggs pointed out several things could have gone wrong at the residence since the boy was left alone with a dog and two cats. The child told authorities he had run out of bottled water and wasn't sure if he could give the cats water from the tap, Driggs said.
"The fact that the parents didn't take that seriously is a concern," Driggs said.
Defense attorney Ashlea Allred, who represented Melissa Green, told Lindstrom Driggs' assessment was "a bit harsh" and that her client was remorseful for her actions.
"She does take responsibility for what happened and knows the impact it had on his life," Allred said. "I know her remorse is real."
Assistant Public Defender Cynthia Brubaker, who represented Bobby Jo Green, echoed those sentiments.
"Mr. Green will never make this mistake again," Brubaker said.
A tearful Bobby Jo Green told the judge he was sorry for what had happened.
"I'm just glad nothing happened to him. I just want to make this right," he said.
Robert Swinford, the attorney representing the boy, told Lindstrom the youngster wants to be able to see his parents.
The judge, meanwhile, told the Greens he did not think Driggs had been harsh in her assessment. Lindstrom said he read the report in which the parents said the incident had been an accident and the judge said he disagreed with that.
"The idea that he tried to contact you several times ... ," Lindstrom said.
Lindstrom also told the Greens that that he hopes they give their son the same treatment that the boy — whom authorities said wanted to protect his parents from getting into trouble — gave them.
"He wanted to protect his parents," the judge said. "I would hope that you would show him the same kind of maturity and respect."