A stretch of U.S. Highway 191 will be shut down in both directions at least until Wednesday evening while road crews repair soil erosion left behind by recent rainstorms, state officials said.
Once the highway does open, it will be a one-lane operation for a few days, said Garin Groff, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The highway — which runs north and south between Interstate 10 and State Route 80 — was closed just south of Cochise.
“The closure is the result of soil erosion, which maintenance crews are working to repair so the highway can be safely reopened,” Groff said in an email Tuesday.
The work crews are using concrete slurry to repair the erosion, Groff said.
“We anticipate limiting the roadway to a single lane with a pilot vehicle escorting traffic one direction of traffic at a time,” Groff said. “This will continue for a few days while the repairs are monitored.”
The closure is between mileposts 51 and 55, from south of Cochise to north of Sunsites.