SIERRA VISTA — The Friends of the San Pedro River hosted the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade (MI BDE)/HAVOC Company for a Partnership Dedication Event on July 17 at the San Pedro House.

They gathered to celebrate the numerous work projects that have been accomplished over the years at the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area with the help of the brigade. It was also an opportunity to commit to continuing the partnership in the future.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?