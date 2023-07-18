SIERRA VISTA — The Friends of the San Pedro River hosted the 111th Military Intelligence Brigade (MI BDE)/HAVOC Company for a Partnership Dedication Event on July 17 at the San Pedro House.
They gathered to celebrate the numerous work projects that have been accomplished over the years at the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area with the help of the brigade. It was also an opportunity to commit to continuing the partnership in the future.
The conservation area holds major archeological sites, historic towns and structures, and amazing geology.
Visitors enjoy these protected pre-historic sites and buildings, all with signage giving informative data, and maintained trails for hiking, walking, horseback and bicycling, all thanks to volunteers and donations.
It takes a whole community of volunteers to make that happen, so highlighting the relationship between the brigade and FSPR was important to volunteer Renell Stewart, who helped organize the event.
“We wanted to recognize that partnership, and really all the great work they accomplished by FSPR and military volunteers," Stewart said. "It is also hoped that this partnership will be maintained in the future. When we have this turnover of military, we want the next folks coming in to know that this is something worth continuing."
The relationship works like this: The brigade of soldiers volunteers time to help maintain the grounds; they in return get to work in a spectacular outdoor location with pizza and lemonade; and most of all they support their community.
Frankly, they’re not your typical FSPR volunteers. Not a spry, 60-something, with long socks and binoculars at hand, these men and women are our best, America’s best, they’re strong, motivated, organized, can take orders, they’re a great asset.
All kidding aside, the FSPR volunteers come in all strengths, and they, as well as this asset, are totally appreciated, as family and friends gathered to commemorate the partnership with kind words, a plaque, doughnuts and group pictures.
FSPR was formed as a non-profit in 1987, with the sole purpose of supporting the Bureau of Land Management in its preservation and enhancement of the riparian area, advocating for preservation of the natural and cultural resources within the SPRNCA.
The conservation area consists of about 56,000 acres, stretching from the international border to St. David, a stretch of about 40 miles, and about 2 miles wide with the river running through it.
BLM has owned the land since 1986 when it was acquired from a cattle company named Tenneco, with additional area acquired through donations and purchases since then.
In 1988, the US congress declared the San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area, the first riparian NCA in the county.
First to speak was Robert Weissler, president of FSPR, followed by BLM Tucson field manager Colleen Dingman, and both voiced their appreciation.
Col. Brendon Dever spoke as the commander, 111th MI BDE, followed by Cpt. Jack Lee, who spoke as commander, HAVOC Company, 111th MI BDE. He received the commemorative plaque.
“Volunteering here is awesome, from a volunteer standpoint we help because some of them are getting up there in years and what-not, but our soldiers can get that work done much faster,” Lee said.
“The soldiers can see the impact they’re having on the community, and the soldiers enjoy it. It’s a different version of PT (physical training), they get out of PT that morning and spend that time in nature. Every single one of them had good things to say, and they typically talk about it when they get to their next company, and other guys that come in have already heard about it, they say, ‘hey when are we going to the San Pedro House,' ” Lee added.
Lee understands the mission, saying, “It’s very important to keep these relationships going, and that’s the reason for this event, that as leadership changes that these traditions aren’t lost, and we make it clear to our successors that it won’t happen.”
The San Pero House is at 9800 State Route 90, just west of the river near Sierra Vista.
