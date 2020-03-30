WILLCOX — As the people living in the northeastern portion of Cochise County come to grips with a declining aquifer, they look for ways in which they can maintain their agricultural history without a devastating impact on homeowner wells.
As word of trouble spread of wells going dry and some finger-pointing at the expansion of agriculture, particularly in the Kansas Settlement area south of Willcox, rumblings of angry residents grabbed the attention of Supervisor Peggy Judd.
When she heard former Gov. Bruce Babbitt talk about the failure of the state to help protect rural aquifers and that the state should give county and local governments the right to control water usage, she helped organize a series of public workshops on groundwater so she and her constituents could learn about what is happening beneath their feet in order to collectively devise a plan to move forward.
To that end, the Willcox Water Project was formed and three well–attended, informative workshops featuring experts and scientists who know the Willcox Basin’s past and present have been held. The speakers painted a not-so-bright future, if water withdrawal continues at its present rate.
To look to the future, sometimes it is best to look at the past. In 2015, an attempt was made to rectify this very situation in the Sulphur Spring Valley. The efforts of many in the community led to the proposed formation of the Willcox Groundwater Conservation Area (GCA).
The crafters of the proposal stated in the summary to the state legislators, “The intent of the GCA is to limit, but not eliminate, the growth in groundwater pumping and minimize negative impacts to groundwater users by minimizing the increase of overdraft through encouraging conservation and maximizing the flexibility of existing and future water users.”
The measure would have frozen the amount of water of any existing large irrigation uses, but allowed converting established larger irrigation rights to new uses with increased efficiency.
In the proposal, those whose wells had a pump capacity of 35 gallons per minute or less and not used for irrigation were exempt from any regulation. No water conservation methods were dictated, but the measure did recommend following best management practices to conserve water.
Metering wells for irrigation were required. It established irrigation pumping rates from five acre feet a year (AFY) to 1.5 AFY, depending on the classification, with annual reports on usage required.
Fees per acre-foot of water used for irrigation or water collection systems would be assessed and collected by the Arizona Department of Water Resources (ADWR).
During the first five years after the CGA creation, 50 percent of the cost of installing meters could be deducted from the withdrawal fee.
The plan also gave ADWR the authority to reduce or retire certain wells through a purchase process within the CGA for water management purposes. The landowner would have to agree to such a sale, however.
A seven–member, appointed board, made up of people from the local water users pool, would set the price of water per acre foot and a one-time aquifer permit fee.
After long hours of heated debate, the document was approved by some residents, but not all, and was presented to the state. According to the Arizona Range News, the legislators did not approve the district and stated it did not have enough support. It was dropped.
So, once again, the citizens of northeastern Cochise County have the opportunity to govern their sole source of water, if a compromise can be reached.
It all boils down to the question: Do the citizens in the Willcox Basin want to form a legislative–approved water district to protect the aquifer and prevent any further expansion of agriculture or any industry which requires the use of vast amounts of water?
The answer to the question is postponed for a while due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The final workshops to be held in Sunsites and Willcox scheduled for Wednesday, April 8, have been rescheduled for Wednesday, June 10, in the same locations, said Judd.
Once the workshops are completed, a committee of stakeholders will go over what they learned and determine if the community will show more support for another attempt to preserve their water supply.