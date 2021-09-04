SIERRA VISTA — A pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy's cruiser, a spokeswoman said.

The accident occurred on State Route 92 near the intersection with State Route 90, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas.

The incident occurred at 7:31 p.m., Capas said, but no other information was available.

The accident investigation will be handled by Sierra Vista Police, Capas said.

More information will be forthcoming as soon as it’s available.

