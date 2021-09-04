top story urgent Pedestrian killed in SV accident with Sheriff's deputy By Lyda Longa lyda.longa@myheraldreview.com Sep 4, 2021 Sep 4, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.77 Per Week CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTER ALERTS • LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute. SIERRA VISTA — A pedestrian died Saturday night after being struck by a Cochise County Sheriff’s deputy's cruiser, a spokeswoman said.The accident occurred on State Route 92 near the intersection with State Route 90, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas.The incident occurred at 7:31 p.m., Capas said, but no other information was available.The accident investigation will be handled by Sierra Vista Police, Capas said.More information will be forthcoming as soon as it’s available. What is NABUR? Join the online forum Discuss this article with your neighbors or join the community conversation. Click here to get access Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Carol Capas Pedestrian Politics Sheriff Accident Deputy Investigation Sierra Vista