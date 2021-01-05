The Moderna vaccine will be given to individuals 75 years of age and older this Saturday in Douglas, Cochise Health and Social Services officials said.
Alicia Thompson, director of Cochise Health and Social Services, said the shots will be given to direct health care workers from Phase 1A and then to individuals who are 75 and older in Phase 1B.
The shots will be given by Chiricahua Community Health Center at Ministerios Tierra de Bendicion (the old K-Mart parking lot), 50 W. State Route 80 in Douglas, Thompson said.
In an email Tuesday afternoon, Emily Harris, the Infectious Disease Program Manager at Chiricahua Community Health Centers Inc., said the first round of vaccines will be given to direct health care workers between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. Proof of occupation will be requested.
The second round only will be for seniors age 75 and older 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Thompson said it’s crucial that anyone interested in getting the vaccine register beforehand at the following link: https://sites.google.com/view/covid-vaccination/home.
Harris said those registering will see several different links with available time slots to be vaccinated. The first two links are reserved for 1A health care workers.
The available time slots for health care workers are:
10:00 am — 10:30 am
10:30 am — 11:00 am
For people 75 years and older, there are four time slots to choose from.
The available time slots are:
11:00 am — 11:30 am
1:30 am — 12:00 pm
12:30 pm — 1:00 pm
1:30 pm — 2:00 pm
The rest of the individuals who fall under the 1B category will be able to get vaccinated on Jan. 23, Thompson said.
Phase 1B individuals also include law enforcement officers, firefighters, corrections officers, child care staff, utility workers and health care workers not included in Phase 1A. It also includes high risk adults in congregate settings such as group homes and homeless shelters.
“Once more vaccines become available, we will expand our vaccination efforts across Cochise County,” Harris said.