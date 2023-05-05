TOMBSTONE — A 70-year-old man who investigators said fired his gun 27 times through a window of his recreational vehicle was flushed out of the RV when the Cochise County Sheriff's SWAT Team launched pepper ball projectiles into the septuagenarian's abode, a probable cause report shows.
Before that, Curtiss Wayne Weberg was not answering the phone after repeated calls by law enforcement surrounding his residence the night of April 20 just after 7 p.m. Weberg also would not emerge from the RV — which was parked at a motel property on North Seventh Street — despite orders to do so by CCSO, the Tombstone Marshal's Office and other law enforcement at the scene.
The elderly man became agitated after someone called the marshal's office that afternoon and asked if a wellbeing check could be done on Weberg, said Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams.
Weberg pointed a gun at firefighters when they went to check on him and when law enforcement arrived, the shooting began, Adams said recently.
Some of Weberg's bullets entered another RV that was nearby and occupied, the probable cause report shows. There were no reports that anyone inside was injured.
Weberg was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer on duty and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or instrument. He remains in custody at the Cochise County Jail on $500,000 bond.
