weberg

Curtiss Wayne Weberg

 CCSO photo

TOMBSTONE — A 70-year-old man who investigators said fired his gun 27 times through a window of his recreational vehicle was flushed out of the RV when the Cochise County Sheriff's SWAT Team launched pepper ball projectiles into the septuagenarian's abode, a probable cause report shows.

Before that, Curtiss Wayne Weberg was not answering the phone after repeated calls by law enforcement surrounding his residence the night of April 20 just after 7 p.m. Weberg also would not emerge from the RV — which was parked at a motel property on North Seventh Street — despite orders to do so by CCSO, the Tombstone Marshal's Office and other law enforcement at the scene.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?