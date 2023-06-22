When emergency evacuations, such as those prompted by the fires near Palominas, involve pets and livestock, it’s important to be prepared ahead of time.
“We recommend a go-bag for animals and have it ready ahead of time, before an emergency hits,” said Morgan Llanes, client care specialist at New Frontier Animal Medical Center in Sierra Vista.
“Make sure pets are vaccinated against rabies and have a copy of the most recent vaccination records.”
Jenna Sherwood, New Frontier clinic director, stressed the importance of having current identification for all pets. While microchipping is the most fail-proof method, it’s also beneficial for dogs and cats to wear collars with tags with contact information.
When it comes to livestock, animals that are not used to being loaded into trailers need to be worked with before emergencies happen. The same is true with getting small animals used to carriers.
“The best advice is to prepare for the worst and hope you never need to prepare,” Llanes said.
Dogs, cats and other pets
For dogs and cats that need to be housed in temporary shelters, it’s always best to have an evacuation plan in place with supplies. The following supply list was provided by Llanes and Sherwood:
Pack current medical records, including vaccinations and microchip information.
Include the pet’s veterinarian information and any medications.
Include food with feeding instructions and bowls.
Comfort items such as beds and toys.
Crates or kennels for transporting and confining dogs and cats.
Cat litter.
Have pertinent information securely attached to each kennel, to include the pet’s name, owner’s name and contact information. A photo of the pet is helpful.
It’s best if pets are wearing collars with identification tags, even if they are microchipped.
Livestock evacuation sites
The following facilities accept livestock during evacuations.
Santa Cruz County Fair and Rodeo Association (Sonoita Fairgrounds), 3142 State Route 83, Sonoita, telephone 520-455-5553.
Cochise County Fairgrounds, 3677 N. Leslie Canyon Road in Douglas, 520-364-3819.
Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson, 520-586-9983.
4Evr Ranch, home to Robertson Horse Sales, owned by Del and Shallon Thola, Benson, 714 Madison St., 520-586-9230.
Sierra Vista Riding Club, 675 Giulio Cesare Ave., Sierra Vista, 520-255-4203.
Be sure to call ahead to confirm availability before hauling horses or other livestock to these locations.
