BISBEE — Friday morning, organizers of Arizona Water Defenders presented the Cochise County Elections Department with an initiative petition containing the signatures of hundreds of people in the Willcox Basin who want to take control of their water source.
If the petition is approved after a verification process, the Nov. 8 ballot will include a yes or no question on whether to establish an active management area (AMA) to control water use for wells pumping more than 35 gallons per minute. The AMA does not restrict domestic wells that pump 35 gallons or less per minute.
The yearlong effort began in earnest as more residential property owners faced life–changing decisions as wells dried up due to vast amounts of water pumped by expanding agriculture industries.
“The AWD made history today when they submitted a petition to Cochise County elections for a November 2022 ballot measure to create an active management area for the Willcox Basin," said Rebekah Wilce, AWD treasurer. "Signatures on the petition exceed the required 10% of registered voters living within the Willcox Basin.”
County Elections Director Lisa Marra said there is a 20-day process that involves randomly selecting 5% of petition signatures for verification. If the signatures are approved by the county recorder, the initiative will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The 1980 Arizona Groundwater Management Act gives residents of a community the opportunity to include groundwater protections on the ballot.
“Until now, however, no other Arizona residents have successfully taken advantage of this legal opportunity,” Wilce said.
“This groundbreaking grassroots effort to create a new AMA — to control this loss of groundwater by putting a proposition on the ballot — will allow voters in the Willcox Basin to decide whether to protect their common groundwater supplies,” says Kathleen Ferris, one of the architects of the 1980 Groundwater Management Act which formed five AMAs. She was one of the first directors of the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
There are no safeguards in the Willcox Basin to prevent overpumping of groundwater by high–capacity pumps used in agricultural operations. More than 90% of groundwater extracted from the basin is for agricultural use, according to the ADWR. Overpumping not only creates well problems, but is causing land subsidence and fissures at the highest rate in the state, ADWR hydrologists and geologists have stated.
Last summer fissures opened across U.S. routes 191 and 80 as well as on county roads in Dragoon, Sunizona and Elfrida. Fissures and land subsidence are caused by ground collapse as the aquifer’s water is pumped.
The ADWR has repeatedly refused to use the Groundwater Management Act to create new AMAs in the Willcox Basin or elsewhere.
Cheryl Knott, who coordinated AWD's signature gathering in the Willcox Basin, said residents’ lives are being made more difficult every day as groundwater levels continue to drop.
“People want the overpumping of our groundwater to stop,” Knott said. “Voters living in Sunizona, Sunsites, Cochise, Dragoon, Willcox and the surrounding area have all signed the petition.”
She reported signers talking about their wells going dry. Some complained about the tens of thousands of dollars they had to spend to deepen or drill new ones. Others had to start hauling water and expressed anger at the big agricultural operations moving in from out of state and also at government officials who have done nothing to protect the basin or the communities.
Though a water district was floated for a specific area of the Sulphur Springs Valley in the Willcox and Douglas basins, it did not get much traction. In a series of three community meetings held in Elfrida, Pearce and Sunizona, most of the people who attended were more interested in what could be done to curtail agricultural pumping. Fingers were pointed at Riverview Dairy and its grain fields and the numerous nut orchards that have popped up over the past few years.
Few people who attended the meetings were in favor of a water district that would be selling them the water they were losing to agriculture.
”In our conversations with people, we made clear that the two ideas are certainly not mutually exclusive, but would have different effects,” said Wilce. “Hundreds of Willcox Basin residents have spoken and made clear their desire to see an AMA on the ballot.”
Douglas AMA effort
AWD has also been gathering signatures of people in the Douglas Basin, where an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area was put in place decades ago due to the same agricultural water use concerns. However, it did not prevent turning former ag fields green again and there was no limit placed on the amount of water that could be withdrawn.
Wilce said, “The population living within the Douglas Basin is substantially larger than that within the Willcox Basin. Concern about water and the rapid spread of new large industrial agriculture into the loophole-ridden Douglas Irrigation Non-Expansion Area is widespread, however. We're confident that support for an AMA is similarly widespread and welcome volunteers to help with signature gathering and related work.”
There have been several petition signing events held in Bisbee and Douglas. Part of Old Bisbee is actually in the Douglas Basin. More are planned.
AWD Chairwoman Ashley Dahlke said volunteers have been collecting signatures at Studio 917 in Douglas Fridays 4-8 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Signatures are being collected at other locations also.
“It’s become increasingly clear how crucial this first step in protecting our groundwater is," Dahlke said. "We’re excited and energized to continue our work to get an AMA for the Douglas Basin on the November 2022 ballot as well.”
The deadline for submitting petitions to get a measure on the November ballot is Thursday, July 7.