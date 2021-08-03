Over the past few weeks the Cochise County Sheriff's Office has received several calls regarding telephone scams. We have disseminated information about these scams and note that the criminals calling sound official, but don't be fooled!
The new angle being used is for the criminal to call the victim stating that they are from the Sheriff's Office and there is a warrant for the arrest of the victim after missing a Jury date. The victim is advised to purchase a greendot moneypak (while the caller remains on the phone) and provide the number from the back of the card while they are still on the phone. After the transaction is complete, the victim is advised to mail the used cards to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office Jury Services at 205 N Judd Drive, Bisbee, AZ 85603.
The instruction to mail the cards with the real address of the Sheriff's Office is lending credibility to the scam and is helping the criminal seem to be official.
The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has received 18 cards today in the mail, each for $300, resulting in a victim loss of $5,400.
Due to the number of criminals using this method of stealing your money, the company has added a red banner on the back of each card specifically stating to "Beware of Scams" and this payment method cannot be used to pay for things like "WARRANTS".
Please help us to help you and avoid becoming a victim!
Courtesy Cochise County Sheriff's Office