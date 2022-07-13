BISBEE – Since Canyon Vista Medical Center no longer provides behavioral health hospitalization services for Title 36 prisoners in Cochise County, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors approved an intergovernmental agreement with Pima County’s Mental Health Defender’s Office to represent such cases.
During Tuesday’s meeting with supervisors Ann English, Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka noted the county is responsible for involuntary hospitalizations of inmates suffering from behavior health issues, even if it means driving them to Pima County hospitals. No local hospitals have the specialized services needed to care for these inmates.
Rather than constantly traveling to Pima County for Title 36 court cases, he said it would be less expensive if Pima County handled them for an annual cost estimated to be $37,454.
The county will reimburse Pima County at the rate of $146 per case and will reimburse payment for independent evaluations. In the event of contested cases, the county will reimburse Pima County $150 for any additional evaluation reports and $100 should a doctor need to testify. Cochise County will reimburse Pima County at a rate of $146 for any appeal.
Karwaczka said, “The Pima County Mental Health Defender's Office will represent proposed patients involuntarily hospitalized in Pima County hospitals upon initiation of the Title 36 process.”
Any petition for court ordered evaluation must have the opinions of two physicians and state “the patient is in need of a period of treatment because the patient, as a result of mental disorder, is a danger to self or to others or has a persistent or acute disability or a grave disability who is unwilling to accept or incapable of accepting treatment voluntarily.”
Karwaczka stated, “Unless a local hospital will help us out, we’ll be driving to Pima County. They can absorb our clients. Our goal will continue to be to keep people in the county for treatment.”
In other business, the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office requested approval of a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Marshals Service to conduct a joint, short–term sex offender compliance operation this month. The plan is to hold a “meet and greet” to educate sex offenders in the county so they know what is required from them under the terms of their release, said CCSO deputy Tom Alinen.
“All registered sex offenders will be contacted to ensure they understand the terms of their release and compliance requirements. This operation will be conducted in Cochise County for a period of four days during the month of July,” said Alinen.
The USMS will be paying $2,103.60 in overtime for participating sheriff's deputies and $4,736.15 for new a new laptop, printer and scanner that will be used by the CCSO Sex Offender Unit, he said.
Also, CCSO received approval for a $131,833 grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission to fund the special operations division's overtime and employee related expenses related of narcotics and smuggling investigations.
Lt. Deputy Sean explained, “The ACJC grant has been utilized for many years to assist in combating the sale of illegal narcotics and to conduct operations to counteract smuggling activity throughout Cochise County and Arizona. The funding is restricted for use for these specific functions."
Additionally, The Cochise County Airport in Willcox will soon get the needed weather station system installed to inform pilots of the ground conditions in the northeastern corner of the county with the board's approval, said Development Director Dan Coxworth. Pilots and the fixed base operator at the airport have requested the installation of a system to provide local weather and improve airport safety. The Federal Aviation Administration will provide $331,604 to install the system at the Airport.
In preparation of the primary election, the board approved a long list of poll workers for the 18 vote centers throughout the county as requested by Elections Director Lisa Marra. This year, there are more than 200 poll workers.
The board also canceled the election of certain precinct committeemen for the primary election on Aug. 2 and appointed all the candidates who filed to run for those precincts in which no election is required.
Marra said if the number of persons who file nominating petitions or write-in nomination petitions for an election to fill precinct committeeman positions is less than or equal to the number of precinct committeeman positions, the board may cancel the election for those positions and appoint those who filed their nominations for a two-year term. If no one has filed a nominating petition, the position is deemed vacant and will be filled as provided by law. A precinct committeeman who is appointed pursuant to this subsection after filing a nominating petition shall be deemed an elected precinct committeeman with fully vested powers and duties of the office and shall serve a term beginning on Oct. 1.