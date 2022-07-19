The annual Pioneer Days celebration in St. David kicks off Friday evening and extends through Saturday, culminating with a grand finale fireworks show.
“Pioneer Days is a long-standing St. David tradition that started more than 100 years ago,” said Sue Kartchner, one of the event organizers.
Activities on Friday are from 6-9:30 p.m. at St. David High School, 70 E. Patton St., off State Route 80. Friday’s activities include an art show in the school’s multipurpose room from 6 to 8 p.m., a Mescal Movie Set display in the auditorium, featuring classic Westerns at 7 p.m. and a family dance outside the auditorium at 7:45 pm.
Saturday’s events start with the annual Pioneer Days Parade on North Miller Lane at 9 a.m., with its “Pioneers and Soldiers” theme. The road is closed to vehicles at 8:45 a.m.
Following the parade, there are a number of activities on the St. David School campus, featuring old-fashioned games, displays, farm animals, an engine show and much more. Food and craft vendors will be on site throughout the day, as well as a silent auction, prizes and a heritage quilt drawing.
Visitors are invited to enjoy the traditional Barbecue Beef meal at K-Hall with all the fixings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
“We’re offering some new activities this year, including participation from the Mescal Movie Set and B-Troop,” Kartchner said.
“The St. David Heritage Society recognizes that as communities in the San Pedro Valley, we share a rich heritage worth celebrating,” Kartchner said. “We love to see families and neighbors come together to learn, play, renew friendships and strengthen local traditions. It just feels good to celebrate what we love about living in this area.”
Proceeds from the event benefit the rehabilitation of St. David Schools’ 1938 auditorium and arts programs.