DOUGLAS — Join Cochise College on Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. to celebrate the Pit Fire Pottery Festival at the Douglas campus, 4190 West U.S. Highway 80. Admission and entertainment at the festival are free. Everyone is welcome.
Live music will feature Blues Wizard and Desert Fever. There will be art displays, vendors and savory soups prepared by Cochise College Culinary students, with a vegan option available. Non-perishable food items will be collected and donated to the Cochise Cupboard, a student food pantry.
Hunter Shojinaga, a student at Cochise College and ceramic artist, was selected to design and create 1,000 bowls for the festival. For $10, you can purchase a ceramic bowl to fill with a tasty soup of your choice and enjoy the festivities. All of the proceeds support the college’s art department and clubs that participate as vendors.
The pit fire lighting is scheduled to be around 8 p.m. A pit fire is an ancient method of “baking” clay that has been placed in a hole or pit dug into the ground with a wood fire burning above, resulting in pieces covered in swirls of colors and patterns. The college celebrates this technique with a festival to celebrate the arts. Dry, windy and unstable weather may delay the pit fire lighting.
Shortly after the fire is lit, there will be fireworks. Earplugs will be provided for anyone who is sensitive to loud sounds.
Please be aware that many vendors accept only cash, and there are no ATMs on site. The following are prohibited: Pets (with the exception of service animals), smoking, drugs and alcoholic beverages.