Pottery Festival warms up Cochise County (copy)

Join Cochise College on Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. to celebrate the Pit Fire Pottery Festival.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS — Join Cochise College on Friday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. to celebrate the Pit Fire Pottery Festival at the Douglas campus, 4190 West U.S. Highway 80. Admission and entertainment at the festival are free. Everyone is welcome.

Live music will feature Blues Wizard and Desert Fever. There will be art displays, vendors and savory soups prepared by Cochise College Culinary students, with a vegan option available. Non-perishable food items will be collected and donated to the Cochise Cupboard, a student food pantry.

Tags