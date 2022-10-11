DOUGLAS — When it comes to creating a spectacular blaze, no one puts on a better show than the organizers of the annual Pit Fire Festival at the Cochise College Douglas campus.

With flames soaring close to 70 feet high into the evening sky above a green phoenix sculpture — accompanied by a dazzling fireworks display – hundreds of festival-goers were treated to a fiery extravaganza celebrating the college’s fundraiser combining the arts of ceramics, music, dance and cuisine.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?