DOUGLAS — When it comes to creating a spectacular blaze, no one puts on a better show than the organizers of the annual Pit Fire Festival at the Cochise College Douglas campus.
With flames soaring close to 70 feet high into the evening sky above a green phoenix sculpture — accompanied by a dazzling fireworks display – hundreds of festival-goers were treated to a fiery extravaganza celebrating the college’s fundraiser combining the arts of ceramics, music, dance and cuisine.
The sculpture — which resembled a phoenix rising from the ashes — eventually became engulfed in the flames. It was created by Cochise College art instructors Tate Rich and Ash Dahlke, along with the school’s art students.
But not before a chorus of "oohs," "ahhs" and "wows" could be heard throughout the crowd that had gathered around the fire.
Hundreds of ceramic pieces created by Cochise College students were buried under towers of wooden pallets before being devoured by flames.
For $10, festival attendees could purchase a ceramic bowl designed and created by Cochise College ceramic art student Hunter Shojinaga, who was selected to create 1,000 bowls for the festival, which they could fill with soup prepared by students from the school's culinary arts department.
Two bands, Blues Wizard and Desert Fever, got the crowd warmed up before the fire ripped through the night.
Ceramic pit firing is the oldest traditional method of firing clay wares, dating back to the Mesopotamian era. Cochise County’s ancient roots can be traced through pottery shards found in archaeological digs surrounding the Cochise College Douglas campus.
A pit fire is an ancient method of “baking” clay that has been placed in a hole or pit dug into the ground with a wood fire burning above, resulting in pieces covered in swirls of colors and patterns.
The Cochise College Pit Fire started in 2005 as a collaboration between Cochise College instructors Tate Rich, Mike Garino and potters invited to the college from Mata Ortiz, a small village in Chihuahua, Mexico, known for its pottery. At the inaugural event, these skilled artisans presented their daily practices and shared their pit firing methods with the Cochise community.
From there, the pit fire evolved into a large-scale festival. Each year, this communal event rejuvenates ties from previous years while bonding individuals through a commitment in creativity.
Local fire departments were on hand as a safety precaution in case the desert winds began spreading the fire.
