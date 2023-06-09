reading grant

Though Cochise County’s third graders have shown deficiencies in reading, Superintendent of Schools Jacqui Clay has a plan to turn that around with a $10K grant that gives students more access to books and incentives to read.

 MARK LEVY/ HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Dr. Jacqui Clay’s mission to have third grade students read at a more proficient level isn’t stopping with a $260,000 literacy grant earmarked to support K-5 teachers in obtaining the K-5 Literacy Endorsement required by Arizona.

The Cochise County superintendent of schools wants to put a book in the hands of each of the county’s 4,990 students so they can cultivate a lifelong love for reading.

