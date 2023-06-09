SIERRA VISTA — Dr. Jacqui Clay’s mission to have third grade students read at a more proficient level isn’t stopping with a $260,000 literacy grant earmarked to support K-5 teachers in obtaining the K-5 Literacy Endorsement required by Arizona.
The Cochise County superintendent of schools wants to put a book in the hands of each of the county’s 4,990 students so they can cultivate a lifelong love for reading.
She may have found a way to do just that.
Thanks to a $10,000 grant her office received June 7 from the Scripps Howard Foundation — a public charity that supports philanthropic causes fundamental to the E.W. Scripps Co. — to purchase books for the county’s K-3 students, Clay is embarking on one of the most challenging projects she’s taken on in her tenure as superintendent of schools.
She wants to erase the statistic that shows only 38% of Cochise County’s third graders can read at third-grade level.
“We’re going to fix this, and it’s going to be a community-wide effort that will be the backbone behind the push to turn this around,” said Clay. “Our kids are going to love reading. And their test scores are going to show a remarkable improvement.”
Clay has a line of believers behind her effort to jumpstart reading literacy in Cochise County and try to equal or surpass the lofty goal Arizona has set for a third-grade reading level of 72%.
Tucson telelvision station KGUN 9 Vice President and General Manager Tregg White was so impressed with Clay’s idea when he was visiting officials in Cochise County earlier this year that he helped write the book grant.
So was the Scripps Howard Foundation.
Clay asked for $5,000. The organization doubled the amount and awarded the county $10,000.
And that’s just for starters in the line of supporters who are organizing efforts for businesses and groups to become a central part of improving reading literacy throughout the county with an incentive plan that recognizes and rewards students for reading.
“Our plan is to have local businesses and organizations become outlets where children can go with their parents to get books," said Clay. "And for each one they read their names and pictures will go on a ‘Wall of Honor for Reading,’ with an award or prize for a certain number of books read. Our office will also have an online bulletin board honoring every participating community and student.
“We’re not only recognizing their achievements and the community-wide collaboration. It’s a way to motivate and inspire our children to read.”
Clay said Fort Huachuca’s garrison commander, Col. Johnny Ives, and three city police departments — Bisbee, Tombstone and Willcox — are on board with her plan to become depositories for book centers, like mini-libraries. She said Ives is so supportive of the idea that he wants to create a book club for children on post as well as creating several locations where students can get books.
“The $260,000 literacy grant we received was to help train teachers to meet state standards,” said school superintendent Outreach Coordinator Cynthia Myers. “This book grant is what’s going to jumpstart their reading. It will help make our teachers’ job a little easier and hopefully, the results from reading tests will show a marked improvement.”
Myers said the idea to incentivize childrens’ love of reading can create a spark for a chain reaction among families, which may become excited and engaged about books instead of spending hours on phones and electronic devices. And by posting a child’s name and picture on a bulletin board, she said it makes a student proud of accomplishments that are being recognized by an entire community.
“When Tregg White helped write the grant, he wanted to see if we could do something that would directly benefit kids with reading,” Myers said. “This is a way that won’t just improve reading scores. It encourages them read independently, not because a teacher or a parent tells them to, but because they want to.”