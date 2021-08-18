BISBEE — The Douglas Port of Entry is poised to become a state of the art facility with plans to shift all commercial trucks to a new port of entry 5 miles to the west.
“The bill passed today would dedicate $216 million for the new Douglas Port of Entry, and $184 million for rehabilitation at the current Douglas Port of Entry,” stated U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in an email. “These investments have been long time in the making.”
The Port of Entry in Douglas will be receiving the makeover thanks to the efforts of Kelly, who paid a visit to the Douglas POE in May to see firsthand the condition of the aging port.
A consortium of partners including Douglas Regional Economic Development Corporation, Douglas International Port Authority, Douglas Industrial Development Authority and Cochise County have been working to improve the border crossing experience for goods and people. Efforts have focused on a two-port solution that would redirect commercial traffic to a new facility and dedicate the existing port to pedestrian, car and bus traffic.
Officials say the Raul H. Castro Port of Entry is “outdated, overburdened and in desperate need of significant investments to modernize the facility and offer a safe and secure environment for the traveling public and for personnel that operate the facility.”
In 2017, the port was the gateway for approximately 60,000 trucks, 3.5 million cars and 8 million people in two-way traffic, making Douglas one of Arizona’s and the region’s principal gateways for trade and tourism with Mexico, according to the city’s website.
The continual flow of oversized and overweight trucks that support major mining and smelter developments in Cananea and Nacozari de Garcia, Sonora, disrupt cross border traffic for hours at a time and can pose a threat due to hazardous materials transported by tanker–trucks.
Rerouting the truck traffic out of the downtown area will allow the existing port to be dedicated to pedestrian, vehicular and bus traffic. A modernized port supports expansion of the downtown business and retail sectors to serve the millions of visitors from Mexico that spend approximately $740 million per year in the community, Bisbee and Sierra Vista.
The new commercial POE will be located on county land 5 miles west of the city on 80 acres on James Ranch Road at the border.
It will require a water system and a wastewater system, which combined would cost about $9.1 million, according to a study done on the proposed project in December by Stantec, a company familiar with port projects.
Douglas Mayor Huish was happy to hear the news and said, “We are grateful that Sen. Kelly understands the unique needs of border towns like Douglas, which relies on its port of entry to fuel the local economy. Getting the federal funding for the two-port solution, which includes a new commercial port of entry along with modernization of our existing port, has been our priority for years. We are thankful to Sen. Kelly for championing these critical upgrades in the bipartisan infrastructure bill.”
Arielle Devorah, a spokesperson for the senator, said, “Ports of entry are federal government facilities, just like a federal courthouse or other office building. The two Douglas POEs are listed on the five-year Capital Investment Plan which is jointly produced by the General Services Administration, who owns the POEs, and CBP, who is the tenant agency that uses the facility.”
The state and the county will be responsible for the roads and infrastructure and “they’ll definitely be able to use the additional funding in the bill do so,” Devorah said.
Cochise County Board of Supervisors member Ann English said, “I am ecstatic to see it in the Senate bill since we knew Rep. (Anne) Kirkpatrick had it in the House bill. The county has been working for years to get the ‘two port solution’ for the Douglas ports. We are getting closer but we have not crossed the finish line until both the Senate and the House pass the Appropriation Bill with sufficient funding for this project.”
The county hired Stantec to provide the engineering plan for roads, sewer, fiber optics and water for the new port, she said.
“The Strategic Plan of the Board to encourage economic development sees the improved ports as a catalyst for new companies to build and hire employees to serve this enhanced port with America’s greatest trading partner," English said. "It will provide enhanced surveillance for products and people trying to enter our country. A better economy and a safer community, who would not want that?"