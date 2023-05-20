BISBEE — It was a fast turnaround for interim elections director and County Recorder David Stevens as the final unofficial tally of ballots cast in the jail district half-cent sales tax increase reached a conclusion Friday with the approval of 12,891 voters, or 51.47% of the vote.

There are 76,218 registered voters in Cochise County, but only 32.86% participated in the mail in only election.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?