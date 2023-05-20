BISBEE — It was a fast turnaround for interim elections director and County Recorder David Stevens as the final unofficial tally of ballots cast in the jail district half-cent sales tax increase reached a conclusion Friday with the approval of 12,891 voters, or 51.47% of the vote.
There are 76,218 registered voters in Cochise County, but only 32.86% participated in the mail in only election.
Now the Board of Supervisors and Cochise County Mark Dannels will work together to proceed with next steps to find an architect to design the new jail which will house up to 400 inmates at an estimated cost of $90 to $100 million.
Dannels and Jail Commander Kenny Bradshaw along with other detention staff worked hard laying out the need to build a new jail to accommodate more inmates, add more health and mental health care staff, add a health clinic and cafeteria and above all, ensure better security for the inmates and detention staff.
This has been a longtime goal of Dannels which started years ago, and he is pleased people came out to the town hall meetings to hear for themselves the issues he and staff were dealing with and the concerns of throwing good money after bad to try to keep up the old jail.
Once the Supervisors approve the canvass, the county can begin requesting bids for the design phase.
Karwaczka has said the annual cost to an average family would be an additional $67, though some people who attended the town hall meetings held by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and other county staff believed the estimate was low.
However, the sales tax will be borne by everyone who makes a purchase in the county whether a resident or a traveler. It seemed to the Supervisors, the Jail District Public Outreach Committee and Dannels a better option than raising property taxes an additional $83 a year per $100,000 of appraised value.
There was some concern voiced by some city officials and residents who will see the sales tax increase to 10% or more, which includes Douglas, Benson, Bisbee and Tombstone.
The county already collects a half-cent tax now, so county sales tax will rise to one cent. The state collects 5.6%.
The tax will sunset in 25 years, or sooner if the bond debt can be paid off early.
Thanks to work on state and federal appropriations bills by Rep. Gail Griffin and U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly, the county already has $22.2 million to start on the project.
The county will pay around $4.5 million annually as part of the plan.
Dannels was pleased with the outcome of the election which was contested in court on the grounds of not trusting the county’s election equipment, particularly with mail in only elections.
Sierra Vistan Huang Quan sought an injunction against Supervisors Peggy Judd, Ann English and Tom Crosby and County Recorder David Stevens to stop the election, but Superior Court Judge Joel Larson ruled in favor of the county.
The approval will allow the county to move forward and build on the Judd Drive site in Bisbee where the current jail is located. The current site is well away from public view.
The county will continue to budget and provide approximately $5.4 million in general fund tax dollars as is required by law, said Dannels.
He thanked everyone who came put for the election, whether the vote was in his favor or not.
“It’s important for people to use their right to vote in every election,” he said.
When the first tallies came in, some in the county thought the passage of Proposition 132 meant the county would have to meet a 60% threshold point for approval of a new tax.
But, as explained by Karwaczka who researched the matter last summer, the county is not subject to the proposition. It pertains to the state only and cities and counties are free to increase sales tax to meet their needs.
