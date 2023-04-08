The reflection of music teacher Francilia Schofield is seen in one of her pianos at her home studio classroom. Schofield has been a music instructor for more than 15 years and founded Francie's Youth Piano Competition.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Musician and artist Francilia Schofield talks about organizing the annual Francie’s Youth Piano Competition and Fundraiser to raise money for awards for the event on April 15.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
Sierra Vista music instructor Francilia Schofield stands in her home studio recently.
SIERRA VISTA — When it comes to inspiring Sierra Vista’s youth to tap into their music abilities on a piano, no one does it better than Francie Schofield.
The accomplished pianist, teacher and artist who was selected as performer of the year in 2012 when she won the Mayor’s Arts Award, Schofield has been showcasing Cochise County’s outstanding young pianists since 2007 with Francie’s Youth Piano Competition each November with professional judges who command a top-tier fee of $150 per hour for a combined eight hours of judging.
To pay the $1,600 judging fee, Scofield — who received a diploma in piano performing from Trinity College of Music in London when she was 19 — is holding the competition’s 17th annual fundraising recital at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Kino Hall.
Scofield’s recital is a more of a talent-heavy festival, an extraordinary fundraising gala that showcases all her first-place piano competition winners from the last 10 years along with a host of special performers, some who come from Tucson. It was so well-attended last year that she was able to raise $2,000.
She’s hoping for a repeat performance next week.
“It’s almost like a homecoming of sorts for these musicians,” said Scofield, who runs a private music studio, Francie’s Piano Lessons, out of her house and often plays with the Sierra Vista Orchestra. “I’ve seen them grow up from little kids, and now they’re taller than me and have become talented pianists.
“This is like their American Idol for a night.”
The winners receive trophies, cash prizes and the promise to return to play at the next fundraiser.
“They all look forward to this,” said Scofield, who was this year’s Cochise Music Teachers Association Teacher of the Year. “The special guest performers inspire the kids to want to keep playing so they become as good as they are.”
That’s a trend Scofield, who lives and breathes music, would love to see continue.
“What’s a little disheartening is that many kids who play well don’t want to keep going with it when they learn that being a musician doesn’t pay well so they drop it and go on to learning other things, like engineering,” she said. “It breaks my heart to see talented kids throw their music abilities away.”
That’s why Scofield — who has chaired the Music in the Mall, the annual Inge Young Music Competition and the teachers’ annual CMTA fundraiser concert — hopes the recital and the November concert will help try to change that direction.
Rebecca Williams thinks if anyone can do it, it’s probably Scofield.
“I’ve known Francie professionally since she arrived in Sierra Vista many years ago,” said Williams, director of music at St. Andrew the Apostle Church. “She’s hands down the most accomplished pianist in the area. We’ve asked her to play for several St. Andrew Christmas and Easter services because of her special talents, and she’s a delight to work with. Plus, she’s a great organizer.”
She also knows how to put on a great concert each fall when her Francie’s Youth Piano Competition rolls out, which features four levels of performers. When it debuted 16 years ago, it attracted 20 kids. It became widely popular and grew so significantly over the years that it brought in 86 youth performers in 2022.
Even during COVID the show still went on.
“What sets this competition apart from others is the kids can play whatever piano music they like,” she said. “Other competitions have to use standard, published music.”
Scofield hopes the competition and the recital will keep kids turned on to playing music.
“The community needs their talent,” she said. “When you see younger kids who have kept with it as they get older, it’s a joy to see because that’s what music is all about.”
