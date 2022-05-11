COCHISE COUNTY — “One percent of 1,000 that go out and speed aren’t going to be looked at very badly are they?” said Arizona Game and Fish Wildlife Manager Supervisor Brad Fulk. “But if you take poaching and add that same scenario of the 1% rule out of 1,000 people, now you’re talking about 10 poaching cases. That’s highly unacceptable in public view.”
How common is poaching in Arizona, and specifically, in Cochise County? What game is the most targeted by poachers? What are the consequences?
The Herald/Review sat down with officials from the Arizona Game and Fish Department and residents of the county to discuss these questions and dive in deep to find the answers.
But first, what is poaching?
According to the Arizona Game and Fish website, poaching is defined as the “Illegal take of game or fish, trespassing, littering, theft or destroying property.”
So, has this problem gotten worse, better or stayed relatively the same in recent years?
On Feb. 22, Huachuca City resident Ethan Brennan was arrested for poaching — via fishing — at Archer Lake in Tucson.
“We had an officer on routine patrol at Christopher Columbus Park in Tucson, and there’s a fishing lake there called Silverbell Lake,” said Mark Hart, Arizona Game and Fish public information officer.
“But adjacent to it is a small lake that is used by those who have these miniature boats — electronically powered,” Hart continued. “And so, that lake is called Archer Lake and it’s closed to fishing.
“So our officer rolled up on (Brennan) in the act of fishing. It’s posted that it’s closed to fishing. And in addition to fishing in a closed area (Brennan) didn’t have a fishing license. (Brennan) told our officer that he had tried to get one from Walmart, but their systems were down, and our officer checked to actually see if their systems were down, and he confirmed that.
“So (Brennan) got a warning for that, but it was clearly posted (that) you could not fish in that lake. And (Brennan) got charged with that and failed to appear in court next to warrant. He got a warning on one but he walked right by the sign.”
Krisanne LoGalbo, community relations & public information officer for Pima County Superior Court, said that Brennan pleaded guilty to a Class Two misdemeanor and paid the fine of less than $100.
How common is poaching?
“I’d say it’s a constant problem, not a growing problem.”
That is Hart’s rationale; poaching in Arizona is a relatively consistent problem that hasn’t seen a huge uptick or decline in recent years.
“In 2021, statewide we received more than 1,000 calls to our Operation Game Thief hotline (800-352-0700),” said Hart in an email. “Of those, 697 of those were deemed credible enough to forward on to our officers as potential wildlife violations. Those calls assigned resulted in 132 misdemeanor citations issued for wildlife violations.”
Of those violations, Hart said the most common ones are violations of big game law. The department saw 154 reports assigned last year, and of those, 55 citations were issued.
“By big game we mean pronghorn antelope, black bears, bison, desert bighorn sheep, elk, javelina, Merriam turkeys, Gould’s turkeys, mountain lions, mule deer and Coues white-tailed deer,” said Hart.
Hart said the 2021 numbers are lower than the department saw in 2020.
“The call volume was closer to 1,300 credible calls assigned and 368 citations issued as a result,” said Hart, referring to the number of poaching cases reported to the department two years ago. “We cannot be sure about the reasons for the increase, but they may involve subsistence hunting during the pandemic ... The perception that our officers were not on-patrol at that time, or other factors.
“They’re hard cases to make in most instances because these kinds of offenses usually take place in remote areas with few witnesses. Almost all of these wildlife cases — with some exceptions — are Class Two misdemeanors in Arizona. So, the max sentence is four months jail time, $750 in fines.
“And then, also if you are convicted in criminal court of a wildlife offense, you are subject to a civil proceeding before the Arizona Game and Fish Commission — that’s our five-member appointed by the governor board of directors. And you can be fined for the loss of wildlife.”
He said those fines can range depending on the type of game that was poached.
“If you are convicted in a criminal court of a wildlife violation, you are then subject to a civil proceeding before the Arizona Game and Fish Commission,” Hart said. “You may be fined the equivalent of the value of the wildlife taken to the state (say $500 for a javelina), and have your Arizona hunting and fishing license revoked for a specified period of time to life.”
“The worst case scenario would be take without a license, out of season, big game animals, that would probably be our most severe occurrence,” said Fulk. “However, that’s a very low occurrence.”
Department resources
“Thirty-eight percent of our revenue is derived from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses,” said Hart.
Considering that, Hart said hunting illegally without a license hurts the Arizona Game and Fish Department from a monetary perspective.
According to the department’s website, the Arizona Game and Fish Department does not receive any state general tax revenues to operate.
“Agency funding comes primarily from the sale of hunting and fishing licenses, federal assistance from excise taxes through the Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration programs described above, and a few other important sources such as the Heritage Fund (from a portion of Arizona lottery ticket sales) and the Wildlife Conservation Fund (from a portion of tribal gaming revenues),” as stated on the webpage.
“Unregulated hunting is what gave rise to state wildlife agencies in the 1930s,” said Hart. “We manage game species for sustainability, granting no more tags than we think a population can handle without negatively impacting it in any given year.”
It’s not all just for law enforcement or money, it’s about wildlife conservation too.
“Following Game and Fish regulations ensures that we will have plentiful wildlife on the landscape long-term,” said Hart. “Our mission is to conserve and protect wildlife for current and future generations. Regulations are our primary tool to do that.”
“As an avid hunter, it’s important to acquire the proper permit and license to limit the amount of wild game taken in a given year so the animals can reproduce and continue to expand without over restricting their growth and expansion,” said Sierra Vista resident Jose Saavedra in a written statement.
Hereford resident Patrick Rayl concurs with Saavedra. Rayl, a former U.S. Marine, said his childhood love for the sport fuels his appreciation and respect for the wildlife and landscape.
“I enjoy the most about hunting is being outside and being — I guess in touch with nature — but also for the purpose of sportsmanship,” said Rayl. “There’s people that hunt, and then, there’s people who are sportsmen. And to me, sportsmanship is having a great appreciation for nature and having a great appreciation for the rules, regulations that are out there and abiding by them.
“I’ve known hunters throughout my life that violate set rules or regulations and stuff like that. To me, that’s unethical and you have to follow the regulations. In my opinion, that is important.”
“It’s also important to note that too much of anything can be bad and that goes for any species as well, controlling the population but to a certain limit,” Saavedra said. “Permits and licenses also provide funds for the state to manage wildlife and maintain the areas available for hunting and recreational use. Poachers have no respect for wildlife, land or the people who use these lands.”