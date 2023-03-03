Rene Tapia

SIERRA VISTA — After almost nine years of searching, Sierra Vista Police have arrested a man they've been looking for since 2014 in the sexual assault of a minor.

The suspect, Rene Tapia, was extradited from Idaho and booked into the Cochise County Jail on Feb. 26 on $100,000 bond, said police spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.

