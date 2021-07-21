SIERRA VISTA — One officer is accused of giving law enforcement information to a drug trafficking gang and the other is accused of making sexual comments to a business owner and admitting to his supervisors that he had intercourse on top of his patrol car.
On Wednesday, members of the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board voted to look into both cases to determine whether the certifications of the former officers, should be revoked.
The pair — Miguel Gutierrez of Douglas Police and Travis Mattern of the Tombstone Marshal's Office — have resigned from their posts, panel members said.
According to information given to the board at its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, Gutierrez became the object of an FBI investigation in 2019 after investigators learned that he was passing law enforcement information to members of a drug-trafficking organization. Gutierrez was romantically linked to a female member of that enterprise and authorities said he was aware, while at the Douglas Police Department, that the woman was driving a vehicle being used specifically in the drug organization's dealings.
When he was told by the FBI and Douglas Police officials that he was involved with criminals, Gutierrez continued to associate with the pair, saying he had known them since high school, board members said. The FBI did not charge Gutierrez with a crime, it was revealed Wednesday.
In the Mattern case, a woman who runs a business in Tombstone filed a complaint against the former deputy marshal after she said he started calling her and talking about sex. The complainant said Mattern told her he was in an "open marriage" and that he had several sexual connections all over Tombstone. She said he sent her a few images of himself and told her he had sex on top of his patrol car.
The woman told Tombstone Marshal Jim Adams that she was afraid of Mattern and that he was "creepy." She filed her complaint in February.
Wednesday's vote sets in motion an investigation into the two former cops, Dannels said, a "fact-finding mission." Once the queries are complete, the cases return to the panel and a decision is made either to revoke the certifications, suspend them, or do nothing.
According to its website, the Arizona Peace Officer Standards and Training Board was created by an act of the 28th Arizona legislature on July 1, 1968, "to foster public trust and confidence by establishing and maintaining standards of integrity, competence, and professionalism for Arizona peace officers and correctional officers. We are committed to producing and maintaining the most professional law enforcement officers in America."
Originally established to address the need for minimum peace officer selection, recruitment, retention and training standards, and to provide curriculum and standards for all certified law enforcement training facilities, the board has been charged with additional duties since its original 1968 charter. In later years the board has been vested with the responsibility of administering the Peace Officer Training Fund, approving a state correctional officer training curriculum and establishing minimum standards for state correctional officers.
The Herald/Review has reached out for more information regarding the cases against Gutierrez and Mattern. Check back later for updates.