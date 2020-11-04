SIERRA VISTA— A man who police say was involved in a domestic violence incident Wednesday afternoon bolted from officers and was caught moments later inside the CVS pharmacy on Fry Boulevard.
The suspect, Adonnis Tatum, was wanted on unrelated warrants when officers were called out to a residence at the Mountain View Apartments Wednesday just after 2 p.m., said Sierra Vista Police Sgt. Brian Sebastian.
When police arrived at the apartment where the disturbance was occurring, the 35-year-old Tatum ran out, Sebastian said.
"Officers chased him and he ran into the CVS where he was arrested," Sebastian said.
Cochise County court records show Tatum has a criminal record that includes assault, threats and theft in the past few months. Warrants for the violations were issued in March.
Sebastian said Wednesday's domestic violence incident will be investigated.