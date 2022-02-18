SIERRA VISTA — Law enforcement and social service officials said it was the kind of service call that no one could prepare for. But two agencies — Sierra Vista Police and Lori’s Place — worked together to help a new Sierra Vista resident get through the worst day of his life.
The man in question — the Herald/Review is referring to him as “Sam” because he asked that his name not be revealed — lost his wife and mother-in-law in the same day. His newborn daughter, born via emergency C-section four days before the two deaths, remains hospitalized because she had to be taken from her mother prematurely, officials said.
Additionally Sam, who is 30 and whose first language is not English, had just moved to Sierra Vista with his wife two weeks prior to the tragic events that shattered his world in the course of just a few hours.
“Law enforcement runs into lot of different scenarios that the public doesn’t have any concept of,” said Sierra Vista Police Corporal Scott Borgstadt, who along with Lori’s Place staff, handled Sam’s ordeal. “This incident technically is not a police issue, but you have people who are in dire need, and they don’t know what to do and you can’t just leave them like that.”
“We don’t have the resources in house to deal with something like that and the important thing is we reach out to other organizations like Lori’s Place and they step up,” Borgstadt added.
It was Jan. 14, a Friday, and Borgstadt — who is also one of the department’s public information officers — received a call from a rookie policeman about a deceased person at a residence. The fairly new officer, Borgstadt said, told him that he didn’t know quite how to handle the situation.
Borgstadt went to the house where the deceased was located and found a dead woman on a bathroom floor being held by her autistic, 41-year-old son.
Also in the residence was Sam, the dead woman’s son-in-law. That same morning, Sam had planned on driving to a Tucson hospital where his wife had been taken four days earlier. Sam had the grim task of signing paperwork that would authorize ending his wife’s life.
Sam, his mother-in-law and his brother-in-law, were going together to say goodbye to Sam’s wife, Borgstadt said.
The woman had suffered a stroke four days prior. She was also pregnant with the couple’s first child and the infant, a girl, was delivered via emergency C-section.
A couple of days after the baby’s birth, though, hospital officials called Sam and told him his wife was brain dead. Sam called his mother-in-law and told her it was time to let his wife go and they agreed to travel together to see her for the last time.
But it never happened.
“He woke up that morning to find his mother-in-law dead in the bathroom,” Borgstadt said. “His mother-in-law and his wife both died on the same day.”
“In the meantime, his baby is also in the hospital because she was born prematurely,” Borgstadt added.
It was a call for service like none other that Borgstadt had ever experienced in his 20 years in law enforcement.
On top of everything that had just happened, Sam and his family had just moved to Sierra Vista two weeks prior, Borgstadt said. Additionally, his 41-year-old brother-in-law, also a diabetic, had just lost his mother, his only caregiver.
“This man’s world is literally gone from him,” Borgstadt said regarding Sam.
Borgstadt took a moment to think about which agency he would contact that could take on Sam’s tragic turn of events.
Enter Cochise Family Advocacy Center, also known as Lori’s Place.
That morning when Borgstadt called, Melissa Wendeborn, an intern who is studying to become a marriage and family therapist, answered the phone. It would be her first call for service at Lori’s Place.
“I explained everything to her, “ Borgstadt said. “She said, ‘You need grief support, and you need to get him up to the hospital in Tucson.’”
Borgstadt said Wendeborn’s quick response relieved him. Wendeborn called her office and Joyce Keck, the lead advocate at Lori’s Place was ready to go.
Before embarking on the call, they notified their supervisor Anne Thrush, the director of Lori’s Place.
“This situation was not really within the scope of what we normally do, the (type of) services we provide. But I got the phone call and I told them ‘do whatever you can,’” Thrush said. “Maybe it wasn’t trauma due to a violent crime, but it was compounded trauma and this young man needed all the support we could give him.”
Borgstadt said he knew Lori’s Place would help Sam. The agency, a non-profit, routinely provides assistance for adult and child victims of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
“I knew they provided victim support, and in my mind, this guy was not a victim of violent crime, but he was still a victim and he needed help coping with what was going on,” Borgstadt said. “That’s why I called Lori’s Place. They took care of him.”
With Thrush’s blessing, the two women arrived at Sam’s residence. They began asking him questions to determine “who was who and what was what.”
As Wendeborn and Keck spoke to Sam, they learned that his brother-in-law was a diabetic and that he likely had not had an insulin shot. They called paramedics and indeed soon learned that the brother-in-law was in danger of going into diabetic shock.
Sam convinced his brother-in-law to go Canyon Vista Medical Center, and Borgstadt followed so that he could explain to hospital staff that the 41-year-old had just lost his mother and could not care for himself.
The women then made arrangements for Sam’s mother-in-law’s body to be taken to a funeral home and they drove him to Tucson to see his wife because Sam had no driver’s license. Wendeborn and Keck then accompanied Sam when the ventilator was disconnected and she died.
When they drove him back to Sierra Vista, Sam told Wendeborn and Keck that he could not stay in the house where his wife had been for two weeks and where his mother-in-law had passed away.
“We put him up in a hotel for four days,” Keck said.
Meanwhile, the day that Sam buried his wife and his mother-in-law, was also the same day he met his baby girl for the first time and held her at the hospital, said Wendeborn. He could not see the infant before that because her health was “touch and go.”
“We thought we were going to lose her also, but she pulled though,” Wendeborn said.
While Wendeborn and Keck were not allowed to see the child because hospital officials said she was still in serious condition, Sam showed them pictures of the baby that he had taken with his cell phone.
“She is beautiful,” Wendeborn said. “She is thriving.”
But the relationship between Sam and Lori’s Place did not end at the hospital.
“He’s family now,” said Lori’s Place criminal justice advocate and forensic interviewer Shamika Coleman.
The facility enrolled Sam in driver’s education. They also have him living in temporary housing and are helping him find a job and a new home. Parenting classes are also on the agenda, Wendeborn said, because this is Sam’s first child.
This past Friday as Thrush, Wendeborn, Keck, Coleman and Borgstadt sat around a table at Lori’s Place talking about Sam’s situation, the latter sent Keck a text message telling her he had just passed his driver’s test.
The news prompted squeals of joy around the table.
Wendeborn said they “have plans” to include Sam and his baby in various events at Lori’s Place.
“He is not necessarily a client here, he is someone who we’re supporting in our community because he is a member of our community,” Wendeborn said of Sam.
Borgstadt, meanwhile, said that the call for service at Sam’s house on Jan. 14, had been the worst call he has ever responded to in his career because of the amount of loss and tragedy that occurred in one day. He said that when he got home that afternoon, he broke down as he told his wife the story.
However, it was also one of the best calls of his career.
“Because of the amazing help (from Lori’s Place) this has actually become one of the most rewarding calls for service that I’ve been on,” Borgstadt said with a smile. “Being able to reach out to another organization to help out and then get response back, was absolutely invaluable.”
Thrush agreed, saying that while Lori’s Place is mainly a facility for victims of violent crime, people in need can always call.
“We’re here to support people in their worst times,” Thrush said. “If you’re not sure, call us anyway. We have a lot of resources and places that we can reach out to.”
For Sam, though his life spiraled uncontrollably in a short time, things are looking somewhat better now that he has friends at Lori’s Place.
He named his daughter Hope.