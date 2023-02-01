Brian McIntyre

Brian McIntyre

SIERRA VISTA — A 13-page police report on the arrest of Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre last weekend shows he was trying to avoid the officer who rolled up behind him just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Oakmont Drive.

The report also reveals the 50-year-old McIntyre, who was charged with Super Extreme DUI because he blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test, also refused to answer questions on an alcohol influence report at the Sierra Vista Police Department.

