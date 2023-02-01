SIERRA VISTA — A 13-page police report on the arrest of Cochise County Attorney Brian McIntyre last weekend shows he was trying to avoid the officer who rolled up behind him just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Oakmont Drive.
The report also reveals the 50-year-old McIntyre, who was charged with Super Extreme DUI because he blew twice the legal limit on a breathalyzer test, also refused to answer questions on an alcohol influence report at the Sierra Vista Police Department.
The incident will affect McIntyre's teaching position at the Southeast Arizona Law Enforcement Training Academy at Cochise College, said Sierra Vista Police Chief Adam Thrasher.
"My understanding is that the college has decided he should not be teaching for the time being," Thrasher said Wednesday in an email.
Sierra Vista Police Officer Paul Clark spotted McIntyre driving on Saturday at about 2:15 a.m. He first saw McIntyre's 2016 Cadillac on Paseo San Luis near La Linda Way. Clark then followed him onto Avenida Cochise and Oakmont Drive where McIntyre straddled the double yellow line, his driver's side tires often drifting into the oncoming lane, the report shows.
Clark said he immediately knew who he was about to pull over because he had seen the license plate on the rear of the white car, the report shows.
"I made contact with the driver and saw that it was Brian McIntyre," Clark said. "I asked Brian what he was doing. He said he was trying to get the female passenger home."
Clark told McIntyre he was trying to avoid him, but McIntyre disagreed, saying, "OK. Like, I said OK 'cause that's what you feel."
Clark told him that's what he observed, the report shows. The officer also told McIntyre he was disappointed in him and asked why he was drinking and driving. McIntyre did not respond.
The officer said McIntyre's speech was slurred, his eyes bloodshot and watery.
Clark asked McIntyre to step outside his vehicle and he administered the tests given to motorists who are under the influence. McIntyre could not perform two of the exams and he failed the horizontal nystagmus test, which involves having the person follow a pen with his or her eyes.
Another officer who was at the scene where McIntyre was pulled over at Oakmont and Newport Avenue said McIntyre was rocking forward when Clark was giving him the nystagmus test with a pen.
McIntyre was handcuffed with his hands in front of him after he told the officers that he has a bad shoulder, the report shows.
The woman in McIntyre's car also smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred, the report shows. She was padded down and officers felt a bulge in her back pocket. It was McIntyre's wallet, the report shows. She told police she had no identification with her because her husband had taken it when he left her at Punchy's Tavern at 1939 Frontage Road in Sierra Vista.
It's not clear from the report whether McIntyre had been drinking at the same bar or whether he had picked the female up to give her a ride.
It's also unclear what McIntyre's status will be at the Cochise County Attorney's Office.
Last week he told the Herald/Review he would be meeting with his team to determine the best course for the office and the county. Because he is an elected official, McIntyre can't be fired by county officials. According to state statute, he could resign from his post.
Additionally, the charge lodged against McIntyre is a first class misdemeanor in the state of Arizona. That means his case won't be prosecuted in Superior Court or go before a grand jury. It will be heard at the justice court level, but whether that's in Sierra Vista or in another county has yet to be determined.
In a statement released Saturday afternoon, McIntyre said he felt worse about the disappointment he brought to the police officers who had to arrest him and process him at the Sierra Vista Police Department. He also said he was not above the law.
“As disappointed as I am in myself, it is the looks of disappointment from the professionals who had to do their duty last evening due to my choices that will live with me the longest,” he said. “No one is above the law, including me.”
