SIERRA VISTA — Arrest warrants for first-degree murder have been issued for the mother of a slain toddler and her boyfriend, Sierra Vista police said, with bonds of $1 million for each suspect.
The arrest warrants for Alysha Hop and Daniel Foster were issued last week, said Sierra Vista Police, after both were indicted on charges of first-degree murder by a grand jury.
The duo is missing. Sierra Vista Detective Paul Youman said the warrants include "nationwide extradition."
The boy died on June 6, 2020, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office.
At the time, Sierra Vista Police spokesman Corp. Scott Borgstadt said the call for assistance was for a “subject who was not breathing.”
When officers arrived at about 11 a.m., they discovered a 2-year-old boy who was in his bedroom at Hop’s apartment. Hop and Foster were the only other individuals in the residence when police responded.
“The officers began doing CPR until paramedics arrived,” Borgstadt said. “The child was then taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center and then to a hospital in Tucson.”
Youman had said the autopsy report stated the cause of death was hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy, or lack of oxygen and blood flow to the brain. The boy also had several scalp contusions and blunt force trauma to the head.
The medical examiner ruled that the youngster's death was not accidental, Youman said.
Youman then referred the case to the Cochise County Attorney's Office to determine if felony charges would be filed. The pair were indicted last week.
On his Facebook page, the child's maternal grandfather asked the community for help finding his daughter and Foster. Raymond Hop's post was written alongside photos of the suspects:
"This is my daughter Alysha Hop and her boyfriend Daniel Foster," the posts states. "Both wanted for death of my grandson. Please share as neither have been arrested. If you've seen or know where they are contact your local authority. They are from Sierra Vista Az ..."
The boy's paternal grandmother also posted a plea on her Facebook page: "There is a nationwide manhunt for these two people for the death of Kenny (Bubs) Gamble, our grandson. The mother, Alysha Hop and her boyfriend, Daniel Foster. Please help get the word out!! Help "BUBS" find justice!!"
Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Hop and Foster is asked to call Sierra Vista Police, 520-452-7500, or 911.