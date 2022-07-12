SIERRA VISTA — The man behind the Sierra Vista News Network sexually assaulted at least two teen girls and attempted to lure a third minor for sex before taking his own life, a detailed Sierra Vista Police report released late Monday shows.
Even though there was enough probable cause to lodge charges against Zach Bennett, 26, for the sexual abuse the girls claimed he inflicted on them, the police case against him was "cleared exceptionally because of the death of the offender," the report shows.
On June 7, the same day a 14-year-old girl arrived at the Sierra Vista Police Department with her parents to reveal her experience with Bennett, police received a 911 call that Bennett had hung himself with a cord inside a closet at a mobile home, the report shows.
A handful of people who had spoken to Bennett on the phone before he killed himself told Sierra Vista detectives that Bennett suspected he was being investigated for something that one of the teen girls manufactured about him in order to get him in trouble, the report shows.
Court records show Bennett was found guilty in 2014 of attempted arson of an occupied structure and solicitation criminal damage. Arizona Department of Corrections records also show that he served two years - from June 2017 to March 2019 - at the state prison in Tucson.
The day after they interviewed the 14-year-old girl — who at first denied that Bennett had done anything — a 15-year old girl told investigators what had happened between her and Bennett at a Sierra Vista park a few months ago, according to the report.
The teenager said she, Bennett and two other minors — one of them the 14-year-old girl — were playing hide and seek. The 15-year-old and Bennett were on one team and the other girls were on another team, the report shows.
The girl said Bennett asked to see her breasts, the report shows. She said no. She said he then asked her to give him oral sex, according to the report.
One of the girls told investigators that Bennett grabbed her by the neck and hair and told her, "Here, let me show you how a real man should treat you," according to the report.
Another girl who dated Bennett when she was 17 and he was 19 also had trouble with the suspect, the report shows. While the pair did have consensual sex, the girl also claimed Bennett raped her. After she began rejecting him in their relationship, she said Bennett would follow her around in the car he drove, which had emergency lights on the roof.
The victim said she never told police because Bennett told her all the cops knew him and she was under the impression that "the community loved Zach."
Indeed, Bennett and his Sierra Vista News Network Facebook page were often lauded by the public because he was always at the scene of car accidents, fires or other mishaps, shooting video of individuals during their worst moments.
Bennett was known for driving a white four-door car that was modified to resemble an emergency vehicle, and was often dressed in tactical gear including a "PRESS" vest while sharing information on local fender benders and school board meetings.
At the end of the 20-page Sierra Vista Police report, detective Joshua Nicola wrote: "Based on the separate allegations from (those in the report) regarding Zach's illicit sexual acts perpetrated on them, coupled with Zach's erratic behavior when he discovered he was being investigated, his statement he was going to be arrested and sent back to jail and his final decision to take his life rather than face the criminal investigation, there is probable cause he committed multiple counts of sexual abuse against (one girl), two counts of sexual assault against (a second girl) and one count of luring a minor for sex against (a third girl).
"(One) is seeing a counselor because of the offenses committed against her by Zach Bennett," Nicola said.