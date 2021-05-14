BISBEE — The Pharm hoped the Planning and Zoning Commission would approve the special use authorization to allow the company to add 15 acres of additional outdoor grow of marijuana to its existing operation off Fort Grant Road, but it did not.
In the meeting Wednesday, Commissioners Wayne Gregan, Kim DePew, Gerry Gonzales, Jim Martzke and Gary Brauchla voted to allow the company a seven-tenths of an acre expansion following the recommendations of planning staff. Only 20 percent of the property can be used for outdoor marijuana cultivation and with 14 acres already in outdoor marijuana fields, it left only seven-tenths that could be developed on the 73.5-acre parcel.
The Pharm general manager Craig Boutle and CEO John Haugh said it would not be beneficial to develop a portion so small and that the investors would not be happy, but the Commissioners set the acreage as recommended by staff. Commissioners Patrick Green and Robert Montgomery voted to deny the permit.
Gregan said, “The Board of Supervisors failed miserably on this. They need to take a hard look at this.”
During his review of the project, Robert Kirschmann, planner II, referenced the odor problem with outdoor grow operations and staff concerns.
He said, “Staff is concerned about the existing and potential future impacts of the operation. The owner of Apple Annie’s has already stated that the existing odor is a problem for the business. Adding 15 additional acres will only increase the impacts.”
John Holcomb, owner of Apple Annie’s and the You Pick Produce and Pumpkin Patch just 150 feet from The Pharm operations, complained the odor was causing problems.
“In 2020, July through October, we had 150,000 visitors to our farm,” Holcomb said “There is currently 14 acres of open grow marijuana in this location about 150 feet from our farm. The smell at times was overwhelming last year, causing headaches. We’ve experienced their odors since 2016.”
Haugh stated there was no technology to eliminate all of the odor, but The Pharm would employ growing techniques and would add odor mitigation systems at the fence perimeters.
“We can’t eliminate the odor, but we can mitigate it,” he said. “We will continue to identify and test closed environmental control technologies in our outdoor grow.”
Haugh said the odor was only predominant about eight weeks out of the year, at harvest time and during processing. He suggested the company could use hoop houses to cover the outdoor grow fields, but it would take a year to get them set up.
DePew stated she drove out to the site just last week and it “smelled. I don’t know if anybody can quantify the stink.”
The Pharm presented the commissioners with some recommendations on how they would deal with odor control, but Green and Brauchla questioned considering the suggestions when they had not been properly noticed to the public. Green suggested the matter be tabled until the June meeting.
Brauchla said, “The proposal is supposed to be available to the public. It seems that would be in violation of Open Meeting Law. The public has a right to comment on this.”
Deputy Civil County Attorney Paul Correa said, “We can proceed without the need to table it. The topic has been agendized. There is no way to provide 100 percent transparency.”
Gregan stated, “This is new and unknown. We started with a greenhouse with filtration, apparently that didn’t work because his neighbors smell it. His business is impacting another business nearby. There’s more processing going on, so there’s more smell.”
Gonzales noted, “At some point, we’re going to have to get beyond odors. Smells are part of the business. We should let the situation unfold and try to work with it.”
The permit granted does allow The Pharm to add a new 100,000-square-foot processing building and add required landscaping along the concrete wall to make the facilities more appealing.
Private airstrip in McNeal approved
A special use authorization was granted for a 4,200-foot private dirt runway on 163 acres on Lee Road in McNeal as requested by Marshal Bickert in a 6 to 1 vote with Gonzales voting against it.
Gonzales was concerned with the wildlife connected to the birding site White Water Draw and to the migrating birds who feast in the fields during the winter months.
Kristin Terpening, Arizona Game and Fish habitat evaluation and lands program specialist, wrote in a letter to the county the airstrip would be just 2.25 miles from Whitewater Draw where more than 20,000 greater sandhill cranes and thousands of other waterfowl and birds winter from October to March. The cranes leave to feed in agricultural fields after dawn and return in the afternoon or at dusk.
She was concerned with possible impacts in flight with the large birds, as well as air activity that could alter or disrupt crane foraging flight patterns or directly impact cranes while foraging on the ground in the vicinity of the airstrip. The birds rely upon waste grain in the fields from agriculture in the area. Based on the habitat in the area and the birds’ habits, she recommended against early morning and late evening flights when cranes are in the area typically October through March.
“In no way shape or form will we impact the wildlife negatively,” Bickert told the commissioners.
He said he positioned the airstrip so he would not taking off or landing over any homes.
Rickie Pauley noted there were several private runways in the area and several airports where Bickert could house his plane. He suggested the airstrip would generate more air traffic and noise pollution.
Bickert said he looked at airports in Bisbee, Tombstone, Douglas and Bisbee and Douglas International airport and a private airstrip, but they did not have hangars where he could store the plane.
He owns a single-engine, 1953 Beechcraft Bonanza C35 which would not be as loud as a motorcycle or semi. He noted he would not be making a lot of takeoffs and landings.
Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative required Bickert to place red balls on the power lines and guy lines and he agreed to the stipulation.