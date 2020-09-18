DOUGLAS — The Cochise County Fairgrounds was buzzing with activity this past Saturday as approximately 80 volunteers from all over Cochise County were busy setting up pens and preparing the showring for the upcoming Cochise County Livestock Show and Sale scheduled for Sept. 24-27.
Volunteers set up pens for the pigs, sheep, and goats and made sure the stalls for the steers were ready.
The bulk of the work was done in the arena where the animals will be shown and later sold.
Mike Zamudio, president of the Cochise County Fair Junior Livestock Committee is reporting there are 109 exhibitors and 140 livestock entries this year, with 65 in the swine, 26 sheep, 35 goats and 36 in the cattle.
Want to bid, buy or donate? There is still time. Register as a buyer at cochisecountyfair.org or call the fair office at (520) 364-3819.
Face-to-face and online bidding will be taking place. On-site attendance will be controlled.
Add-on donations will go straight to the kids and will be accepted even after the auction.
Both small and large livestock will begin arriving at the fairgrounds on Wednesday, Sept. 23 between the hours of 12 noon and 7 p.m.
Livestock judging will take place all day Thursday and Friday.
On Saturday, Sept. 26 the livestock auction will take place beginning with the small stock auction at 10 a.m. followed by the junior livestock large stock sale at 1 p.m.
“Thanks to all the participating parents and youth leaders and all of your support of Cochise County agriculture,” Denise Hoyos, president of the Cochise County Fair Association posted on their Facebook page.