A higher court's reversal of a murder conviction and the tribunal's remand of the case to Cochise County Superior Court will give an accused killer another chance to ask a judge to release him from jail while he awaits a new trial.

Roger Wilson, charged with first degree murder in a 2017 incident in Hereford, will also request if he can move to Maricopa County and live with his grandmother until his trial begins on Aug. 16, court records show.

