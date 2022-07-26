A higher court's reversal of a murder conviction and the tribunal's remand of the case to Cochise County Superior Court will give an accused killer another chance to ask a judge to release him from jail while he awaits a new trial.
Roger Wilson, charged with first degree murder in a 2017 incident in Hereford, will also request if he can move to Maricopa County and live with his grandmother until his trial begins on Aug. 16, court records show.
A hearing to discuss modifying his conditions of release — the 54-year-old Wilson is being held at the Pinal County Jail after the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two vacated his murder conviction and he was taken from the prison in Florence — has been scheduled for Aug. 11. That's only five days before his new trial is set to begin.
But prosecutors will try to persuade Superior Judge Timothy Dickerson — just as they did in 2018 with Superior Judge James Conlogue — that Wilson is dangerous and should be held in a county jail without bond.
In 2018, the bond was set at $500,000 after Wilson was charged with fatally shooting J.D. Arvizu on June 22, 2017. But because the bail amount was so high, Wilson's attorney at the time argued that it might as well have been no bond because his client could not afford that, court records show.
The state's motion — Deputy Cochise County Attorney Lori Zucco has been the prosecutor on the case — enumerates various examples why Wilson is a danger to the community and should remain incarcerated while he goes though his second trial. His transgressions have included a physical attack on one of his defense attorneys — Wilson has had eight lawyers represent him so far — and a death threat against Conlogue, the latter recusing himself from the case and assigning it to Dickerson.
But Chris Kimminau, the eighth attorney to tackle the matter on behalf of Wilson, is arguing "...for a reconsideration of conditions of release..."
Kimminau also said Wilson would not pose a danger locally because "he proposes to live with his grandmother in Maricopa County away from the community where the incident occurred."
He said Wilson, who has driven tractor trailers for employment, believes he can renew his license for that type of work and get a job.
Wilson was sentenced to natural life in prison last year when he was convicted of killing Arvizu.
Charged with shooting the younger man in the chest, Wilson had repeatedly accused Arvizu in the months before the killing of stealing from Wilson’s mother’s residence on Santa Elena Avenue. Days before the incident the two men had argued about the issue and Arvizu had punched Wilson in the face.
Wilson did not strike back, but a witness later testified at the first trial that Wilson said Arvizu would “get his.”
Just after 1 a.m., investigators said Wilson shot Arvizu outside the gate of Wilson’s mother’s house. Arvizu approached Wilson from behind on his way to a friend’s residence on East Sagebrush Road, court records show.
Wilson has never denied shooting Arvizu, but has said it was in self-defense.
Wilson was sentenced in October 2021. There were several delays in his case — partly because of Wilson’s own behavior toward his attorneys and also because he was deemed incompetent to stand trial at one point — prompting him to spend five years in a county jail before his first trial.
But this past May the Court of Appeals Division Two in Tucson reversed Wilson’s conviction and ordered that he have a new proceeding.
The appellate justices did not deny that Wilson killed Arvizu. But in essence, they ruled that Dickerson erred when he failed to tell the jury that Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
The Cochise County Attorney’s Office could have filed a petition with the Arizona Supreme Court requesting the higher tribunal review the appellate court’s ruling. There was a 30-day window from the time the appellate court’s ruling was made for a petition to be filed.
But because that never happened, the law states that a new trial must be held no later than 90 days after the Court of Appeal’s mandate.
Aside from the murder accusation, Wilson also faces two other charge — two counts of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor and one count of tampering with evidence.