As of Friday morning, fire crews had stopped forward progression of the Post Fire, located 7 miles southwest of Benson and south of Interstate 10.
According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management website, the fire remained within its footprint overnight but interior pockets of fuel have continued to burn. The wind-driven fire was estimated at 1,200 acres and 5% contained as of 11 a.m. Friday.
Fire activity is expected to increase throughout the day, but smoke should be minimal. High temperatures, winds and low relative humidity may challenge firefighters with containment efforts, according to the website. Crews continue to provide protection to infrastructure and values at risk — including residential power lines — by utilizing point protection and other methods to reduce the fire threat.
When the fire jumped State Route 90 and started moving east Thursday afternoon, it forced the highway’s closure in both directions. However SR 90 has since reopened. In addition, all evacuations have been lifted by the Cochise County Sheriff's Office and Arizona State Parks and Trails has reopened Kartchner Caverns.
Multiple state hand crews and local engines have been assigned to the fire. Aircraft support will be launched if needed for suppression.
“We responded with seven crew members including myself,” said Benson Fire Chief Keith Spangler. “Benson Fire Department provided an engine, tender and brush truck. We still have an engine out there today (Friday) assisting,” he said.
Spangler said the fire got close to a few structures, but with the help of air support from slurry planes and helicopters with water drops, structures were not damaged.
“With these hot, dry conditions, we’ll be watching this fire closely and will continue to provide support as needed,” he said.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone