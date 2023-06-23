As of Friday morning, fire crews had stopped forward progression of the Post Fire, located 7 miles southwest of Benson and south of Interstate 10.

According to the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management website, the fire remained within its footprint overnight but interior pockets of fuel have continued to burn. The wind-driven fire was estimated at 1,200 acres and 5% contained as of 11 a.m. Friday.

