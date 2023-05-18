BISBEE — There was some confusion Wednesday as Cochise County voters questioned Proposition 132, which passed in the November 2022 election.
Prior to the approval of the jail district by the board of supervisors last year, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka researched the amendment on the increase in voter signature requirements, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in an interview.
The Senate fact sheet states the purpose of Proposition 132 will "constitutionally require “60% of voters to approve increases in taxes at a statewide election, rather than a majority of voters.” It addresses “statewide initiatives, referenda and amendments to the Arizona Constitution,” not county initiatives which leaves “the power to local government regarding their elections.”
The cities and counties section states in part: “The powers of the initiative and the referendum are hereby further reserved to the qualified electors of every incorporated city, town and county as to all local, city, town or county matters on which such incorporated cities, towns and counties are or shall be empowered by general laws to legislate.”
That means Prop 132 does not include the county’s jail district sales tax increase, so the measure is moot and has no bearing on the election results.
