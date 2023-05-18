BISBEE — There was some confusion Wednesday as Cochise County voters questioned Proposition 132, which passed in the November 2022 election.

Prior to the approval of the jail district by the board of supervisors last year, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka researched the amendment on the increase in voter signature requirements, Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels said in an interview.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?