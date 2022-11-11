BISBEE — For those interested in commenting on the proposed jail district, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors will discuss the matter on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. in the supervisors' meeting room at the Melody Lane complex in Bisbee.
There will be a public hearing on the proposed establishment of the Cochise County Jail District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining and financing county jails and jail systems, upon voter approval of a dedicated tax levy to be used only for that purpose.
The members of the Jail District Outreach Committee met for several weeks over the fall to discuss the problems of the existing facility and determine if a new jail is needed. They offered their final recommendations in a meeting held Oct. 21.
“This is beyond a reasonable doubt,” said committee member and retired Superior Court Judge James Conlogue in regard to the need for a new jail.
Committee member Paul Sheats noted "nobody likes a tax increase." He also questioned the proposed location of the new jail on the county-owned property on Judd Drive in Bisbee.
No prospective design plans of a jail, something all the members were hoping to see, were provided due to the cost involved when there was no clear cut assurance the voters would approve it.
However, they did unanimously agree to recommend the jail district to be paid by increasing the sales tax by one half of 1% to cover the estimated cost of $92 million. Thanks to the efforts of state Rep. Gail Griffin, that sum is knocked down to $72 million as the state granted $20 million for the project.
While no one wants to raise taxes, the sales tax is a better plan as it will hit not just the pockets of residents, but also of those who pass through the county, the committee agreed.
If property tax was raised to cover the jail, there would be a 31% increase, which would be difficult for some, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka said at the time.
Committee member Eric Petermann suggested the increase in people and traffic coming across the border in Douglas and at the proposed new commercial port that will be built just west of the city would help incrase the jail district fund as people resettle in the southeastern part of the county.
Members of the public and all interested parties may attend either in person or remotely, via Microsoft Teams computer or mobile app, by clicking on the meeting link at the top of the meeting agenda, or via phone by calling 602-609–7513 or 888-680–6714, and entering the conference ID number indicated on the meeting agenda. Call 520-432–9200 for assistance.
