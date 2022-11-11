BISBEE — For those interested in commenting on the proposed jail district, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors will discuss the matter on Tuesday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. in the supervisors' meeting room at the Melody Lane complex in Bisbee.

There will be a public hearing on the proposed establishment of the Cochise County Jail District for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, operating, maintaining and financing county jails and jail systems, upon voter approval of a dedicated tax levy to be used only for that purpose. 

