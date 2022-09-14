After listening to the testimony of dozens of witnesses, Cochise County prosecutors rested their case against Roger Wilson on Wednesday in the defendant's retrial on charges of first degree murder.
The prosecution's last witness Thursday was perhaps the most damning, a former cellmate of Wilson's when he was incarcerated at the Pima County Jail. The individual, Chad Kleifgen, said Wilson — before his first trial — talked about his case daily and Kleifgen testified he often took notes of his conversations with Wilson.
At Thursday's proceeding, Kleifgen re-created for jurors how Wilson demonstrated to him how he had shot J.D. Arvizu the morning of June 22, 2017. Kleifgen said Arvizu had raised his arms and he was on his knees. Kleifgen's testimony negated what Wilson has always maintained — that he shot Arvizu in self defense.
Prosecutors have long said Wilson killed Arvizu out of spite because they always had a sour relationship and because Arvizu had attacked Wilson the week prior to his death and embarrassed him in front of mutual friends.
Kleifgen also said Wilson told him he had been looking for Arvizu the night of the incident and that he knew he had "gotten him good" because of the blood trail left when Arvizu ran off toward a friend's trailer.
Wilson, 54, has always maintained that he killed Arvizu in self-defense and that Arvizu had stolen from his mother's property several times.
A jury convicted Wilson in 2021 of first degree murder and sent him to prison for natural life.
But the Arizona Court of Appeals Division Two said Cochise County Superior Court Judge Timothy Dickerson erred when he failed to give the original jurors an instruction before they deliberated that may have been favorable to Wilson. The Appeals Court reversed the initial conviction and remanded the case back to Superior Court.
The higher court did not deny Wilson killed Arvizu. But it ruled Dickerson was at fault when he failed to tell the jury Arizona law allows people to use deadly physical force to prevent certain crimes.
Armed with that information, the appellate court said, the jurors might have concluded the shooting by Wilson was justified and voted to acquit him of first-degree murder.
As expected, after the state rested its case, defense attorney Chris Kimminau made a Rule 20 motion, a request that the judge acquit the defendant on the grounds the prosecution failed to prove their case to the jury. Dickerson denied the motion.
The defense launched its case shortly thereafter, calling two witnesses before the noon lunch break.
The afternoon witnesses called by Kimminau all established that Arvizu was known in the area as a thief and a hothead.
"He (Arvizu) had a short temper," said witness Suzanne Avery, 68. "He didn't back down from nothing." Avery, like other witnesses, also stated that Wilson had gotten cut on the nose by Arvizu with a knifelike weapon.
Another witness, Nico Ochoa, a close friend of Arvizu's who said he didn't particularly like Wilson, testified that Arvizu, just before his murder, had gotten angry with Wilson when they were at the residence of another friend. Ochoa testified he told Arvizu to go home and "chill" and let Wilson leave.
Sometime after that, the shooting occurred outside Wilson's mother's house on Santa Elena Avenuein Sierra Vista. It was about 1 a.m.
The retrial will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. The case could go to the jury by the end of next week.