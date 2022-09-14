wilson 2

Roger Wilson confers at the Cochise County court facility in Bisbee.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

After listening to the testimony of dozens of witnesses, Cochise County prosecutors rested their case against Roger Wilson on Wednesday in the defendant's retrial on charges of first degree murder.

The prosecution's last witness Thursday was perhaps the most damning, a former cellmate of Wilson's when he was incarcerated at the Pima County Jail. The individual, Chad Kleifgen, said Wilson — before his first trial  — talked about his case daily and Kleifgen testified he often took notes of his conversations with Wilson.

