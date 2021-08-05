An accused child killer given a deadline in court to respond to a plea offer failed to do so and now the prosecutor will begin preparing for a trial.
Mario Toscano Jr. was given until July 30 to decide whether he would accept a plea offer presented to him in the case stemming from the beating death of a 2-year-old boy in Douglas in January 2020.
The 22-year-old defendant was charged with first- and second-degree murder, aggravated assault in the death of a child and child abuse.
Last week at a hearing attorneys on both sides, as well as the judge, explained to Toscano what the length of his prison term would look like if he accepted the plea offer or faced a jury.
Either way, Toscano, faces a long stay in an Arizona prison.
The plea offer facing the defendant is for life imprisonment, said assistant Cochise County Attorney Michael Powell. That means Toscano would spend the rest of his life in prison, but with the possibility of parole after he serves 35 years. The latter condition however, is not guaranteed, Powell said.
The other choice for Toscano, if he is convicted by a jury on all four counts lodged against him, is natural life in prison, which means he spends the rest of his life locked away with no possibility for parole, Powell said. Toscano could be found innocent by a jury, as well.
In an email earlier this week, Powell said he would not give up on the possibility of a plea from Toscano, but " ... at a certain point I have to treat a case like it is going to trial if we haven’t reached an agreement."
There was a settlement conference in the case a few months ago, but after Toscano’s former defense attorney told him of the plea offer — the same one being presented now — he balked and asked for a new lawyer. The current attorney, Joel Larson, has said he explained to Toscano what his options could be.
A trial has been set to begin on Nov. 2.