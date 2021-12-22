More than 100 prospective jurors in Cochise County will soon receive a questionnaire in the mail that could include some potentially invasive, sex-related queries in connection to a highly publicized civil lawsuit that targets the state and a couple of nonprofit agencies the plaintiff claims placed children in the foster home of a pedophile.
Cochise County Superior Court officials say it's the first time in memory that a questionnaire has been sent to prospective jurors in a civil case.
Such questionnaires are more commonly used in criminal cases that are complex and have been highly publicized in the media, one court official said.
But they are not common in civil cases, said Clerk of the Superior Court Amy Hunley, because most civil cases do not end up in trial.
"It's (questionnaires) not common here," Hunley said in a phone interview on Thursday. "It's usually been done in criminal cases that go to trial. I haven't seen any (questionnaires) done in my time here."
Court officials said if there is a need for a questionnaire, it's usually for a highly-publicized case that is also considered a complex matter. The questionnaires are sent out in advance of the traditional voir dire process that allow attorneys to begin forming a jury for trial. The voir dire process takes place in the courtroom and involves attorneys from both sides questioning prospective jurors to determine who would best serve on a particular jury for a particular case.
A common question asked of prospective jurors, for example, is whether they've read or watched anything on the news regarding a case.
This particular case and the criminal case that preceded it have received a plethora of media attention.
And in this matter, the questions could end up being uncomfortable for some prospective jurors because the case deals with the sexual abuse of children.
In this instance, victim Ryan Frodsham filed suit against the state of Arizona, Catholic Community Services Inc. of Arizona and Arizona Partnership for Children LLP. The suit, in essence, claims that all three entities ignored signs that foster parent David Frodsham was a pedophile who sexually abused the children he had in his home, including Ryan Frodsham.
Details from the civil case have revealed a house of horrors where Ryan Frodsham and his two brothers suffered abuse at the hands of David Frodsham and his ex-wife, Barbara.
in April 2016, David Frodsham was arrested on multiple charges of sexual misconduct with a minor and later admitted he sexually assaulted his adoptive son. He also admitted arranging for the boy to be abused by other men, one of them posting the acts online.
“As a result of the negligence and gross negligence of the Defendants and the Private Entities in licensing, failing to protect, placing, investigating, supervising, and monitoring the care being given Plaintiff in the Frodshams’ home, Plaintiff has suffered and will continue to suffer,” the civil lawsuit states.
David Frodsham, who is serving his time at the state prison in Kingman, will not be released until April 2033, state records show. The Cochise County Attorney’s Office also obtained convictions against two other men, including a soldier assigned to Fort Huachuca.
The trial for the civil suit begins on Feb. 1 in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Jason Lindstrom's courtroom and is expected to last at least a month. Questionnaires will be mailed to 120 prospective jurors.
According to the Cochise County Superior Court website, jurors are selected from a compiled list of names from Cochise County voter registration and the Motor Vehicle Division.
The number of jurors summoned is based on historical trends. In some counties, jurors are instructed to "call in" prior to appearing for jury service. The number of jurors needed is based upon requests received from the court divisions that expect to begin jury trials, the court website shows.
At a hearing last week, attorneys in this case discussed the questionnaire issue, which Lindstrom commented would be "an interesting experiment."
Lynne Cadigan, one of the attorneys representing Ryan Frodsham, complained to Lindstrom that some of the questions crafted by lawyer Mark Lammers, who is representing one of the defendants, were "incredibly invasive."
"I've been handling sex abuse cases for 38 years and these look like therapy questions," Cadigan said.
Two of the queries included: "Has anyone ever had sex with you that you didn't want to have sex with?" and, "How do you feel about hot sauce as a punishment?," the latter referring to a claim about a form of abuse used by the Frodsham couple with the children.
"These questions are going to cause more problems than not," Cadigan said at the hearing.
Lammers said he had already amended some of the questions.
The judge instructed the attorneys to come up with a questionnaire that "doesn't scare our jurors away."
The lawyers said they would work on the questionnaire, but Lammers asked Lindstrom if the judge could decide on any of the questions that the attorneys could not agree on. Lindstrom said he would.
The judge added he believes the questionnaires would give the attorneys "a peek at the prospective jurors."