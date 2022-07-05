Protected county waters recommended by ADEQ

COCHISE COUNTY — With the reversal of the Trump Administration’s policy on relaxing rules on surface water by President Joe Biden, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality has been hashing through a long, long list of potential tributaries to be protected thanks to public comment.
According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency notice in the Federal Register, “A clear definition of what surface waters are is essential to ensuring clean and safe water in all communities — supporting human health, animal habitat, agriculture, watersheds, flood management, local economies and industry.”
The Federal Register noted, in 2020, the agencies issued a new rule at the behest of President Donald Trump — the Navigable Waters Protection Rule — “which substantially departed from prior rules defining WOTUS and dropped tributaries of ephemeral and intermittent rivers and streams even though the perennial surface water was supported by them.”
It flew in the face of earlier rules based on scientific concepts and consideration of how the water quality implications of the definition would advance the Clean Water Act’s (CWA) statutory objective. “The NWPR provided less protection and could have allowed far more impacts to the nation’s waters than any rule that preceded it.”
The EPA and the ACOE reviewed the NWPR and found it did not appropriately consider the water quality impacts of its approach to defining WOTUS, “in contravention of Congress’s objective in the Clean Water Act to restore and maintain the chemical, physical, and biological integrity of the Nation’s waters’’ and the reduction in the scope of protected waters “could have a potentially extensive and adverse impact on the nation’s waters."
The proposed rule interprets the term WOTUS to include “traditional navigable waters, interstate waters, territorial seas, and their adjacent wetlands and tributaries, interstate waters, territorial seas and wetlands adjacent to impoundments and tributaries, which meet either the relatively permanent standard or the significant nexus. Relatively permanent standard means waters that are relatively permanent, standing or continuously flowing and waters with a continuous surface connection to such waters.”
According to the Federal Register notice, the EPA and ACOE noted the transition from water to solid ground is “not an abrupt one. Rather, between open waters and dry land may lie shallows, marshes, mudflats, swamps, bogs — in short, a huge array of areas that are not wholly aquatic but nevertheless fall far short of being dry land. Where on this continuum to find the limit of ‘waters’ is far from obvious.’’
So, the agencies returned to the pre-2015 definition of WOTUS which is a more familiar approach to “support a stable implementation of WOTUS while the agencies continue to consult with states, tribes, local governments, and a broad array of stakeholders in both the current implementation and future regulatory actions.”
The proposed rule advances the CWA’s statutory objective as it is “based on the best available science concerning the functions provided by upstream tributaries, adjacent wetlands, and other waters to restore and maintain the water quality of downstream foundational waters.”
The EPA noted, “The proposed rule’s relatively permanent and significant nexus limitations are based on the agencies’ conclusion that together those standards are consistent with the statutory text, are supported by the scientific record.”
The relatively permanent standard means waters that are relatively permanent, standing or continuously flowing and waters with a continuous surface connection to such waters.
The significant nexus standard means “waters that either alone or in combination with similarly situated waters in the region, significantly affect the chemical, physical, or biological integrity of traditional navigable waters, interstate waters, or the territorial seas,” the Federal Register stated.
It also considers certain issues “that are the foundation of the Biden Administration's regulatory regime, such as climate implications, environmental justice, and state and tribal interests. The agencies will attempt to account for the effects of a changing climate in identifying jurisdictional waters and possibly focus on certain waters as important for protection.”
ADEQ identified waters in need of protection, maintenance or restoration which are standards used to set priorities, allocate resources, make decisions about land use activities, discharges to the water, future monitoring and program initiatives.
It also fulfills an EPA reporting requirement of the Clean Water Act as the report is used to inform national water quality issues and concerns.
For the public, it provides an opportunity to learn about and comment on the status of water quality in Arizona.
ADEQ stated, “If Arizona had its own program, the State could both protect waters and provide predictability to Clean Water Act permittees in the face of unpredictable federal regulation. It is a massive undertaking to answer a question that Arizona stakeholders have asked for a long time – “what waters are regulated in Arizona?’”
ADEQ’s protected surface water list (PSWL) identified 47 protected tributaries and creeks in Cochise County which support the San Pedro River, Turkey Creek, Whitewater Draw and Ash Creek in Texas Canyon. These tributaries may be perrenniel if they have permanent flows, intermittent if they flow continuously for parts of the year due to seasonal snowmelt or a high water table, or ephemeral which flow during precipitation events.
The tributaries of Turkey Creek include Oak Grove Canyon Creek, Rock Creek, Soldier Creek, Snow Flat Lake, Ward Canyon Creek, Pinery Creek and High Creek.
Whitewater Draw’s tributaries are Rucker Canyon Creek, Johnson Canyon Creek, Leslie Canyon Creek, Walnut Gulch and Redfield Canyon Creek.
The San Pedro River’s tributaries include the Babocomari River, Ramsey Canyon Creek, Hot Springs Canyon Creek, Greenbrush Draw and on Fort Huachuca the Officers Club Pond, Hidden Pond, and Lower Garden Canyon Pond.