Former U.S. congressional candidate Brandon Martin cannot see one of his children for a year without supervision, a judge decided Wednesday, ruling to enforce a protection order lodged against Martin last week by his ex-wife claiming his erratic actions placed the youngster in danger in three separate occasions.
The tense and often combative hearing Wednesday in Cochise County Superior Court Judge Terry Bannon's courtroom revealed not only behavior that affected Martin's oldest child, but also outbursts that spilled over into his role as the current chairman of the Cochise County Republican Committee.
One of those actions — which left former CCRC chairman Robert Montgomery with a twisted ankle, according to witnesses — is under investigation by Sierra Vista Police and will be referred to the Cochise County Attorney's Office for a determination of charges, said Sierra Vista Police Spokesman Cpl. Scott Borgstadt.
Richard Wintory, the attorney representing Martin's ex-wife at the hearing Wednesday, said the 39-year-old Martin's actions point to a pattern of bad behavior that was proven with the information contained in the protection order.
Two of the three instances mentioned in the order are directly related to CCRC member Judy Smith.
The third incident, which occurred last Christmas inside the residence Martin shared with his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Jessica Martin, is unrelated to Smith.
All three involved an underage child of Martin's, who is named as the plaintiff in the protection order.
Martin, who lives in Sierra Vista, first was a congressional candidate in 2018, and then earned the Republican nominee for Congressional District 2 in 2020. He was beaten in that race by Democratic incumbent Ann Kirkpatrick. He ran again in 2022 in Congressional District 6, but lost his bid to fellow Republican Juan Ciscomani in the 2022 August primary election.
In December, he was elected as chairman of the CCRC.
According to the protection order, Martin's troubles began on Christmas Day.
That morning, Martin's child was at the residence and she had received a jewelry-making kit from Martin's mother-in-law. Based on the order and testimony from Jessica Martin at Wednesday's proceeding, Martin became angry when the child spilled some resin from the kit onto a table. Martin kicked a chair near where the child was standing and knocked it over, scaring the youngster. He began yelling and cursing at Jessica Martin, further frightening his older daughter. At the time, Jessica Martin said she was holding the couple's 9-month-old child and she was four months pregnant.
The child later said her father followed Jessica Martin into a bedroom while she was still holding the baby and continued yelling at her "in a threatening manner." Finally, Jessica Martin left the house with the infant, leaving the older child with Martin. The older child then called her mother and asked her to pick her up at Veterans Memorial Park. The mother stated that the youngster was upset and scared.
The second episode occurred on Feb. 7 when Martin followed a woman in his pickup through several Sierra Vista streets. His child was with him, the protection order says. The child implored Martin to slow down. Martin told his child that he was following a reporter who had his information. But the woman he was pursuing turned out to be CCRC member Judy Smith, 75, with whom Martin has a sour relationship.
Smith testified on Wednesday that it was about 7:30 p.m. and she was driving to a friend's house on Golden Eagle Drive when she suddenly noticed headlights looming over her rear window. Smith said the vehicle was close behind hers.
At first Smith thought nothing of it and she continued on her way, but she became somewhat suspicious when she took a turn and the driver of the larger vehicle followed her. Smith decided to take another turn to see if the other person would follow, and the person did, she said.
At that point, Smith said she decided she would not go home and took several more turns, with the motorist from the other vehicle still on her tail. When she reached Buffalo Soldier Trail and Coronado Drive with the person still in tow, Smith said she decided to head toward the Sierra Vista Police Department. As she was nearing the facility, the driver of the larger vehicle, a white truck, pulled up alongside her car and kept going. Smith was able to get most of the license plate and she reported it to police.
Police were able to determine who the truck belonged to but said they could not tell Smith until they determined if the owner was the one driving the pickup, she said.
The next day, Smith saw the truck on Fry Boulevard, She drove up next to it and saw Martin at the wheel, she said Wednesday.
The protection order says the child was frightened while riding with Martin as he pursued Smith.
The third incident occurred on March 6 at the CCRC headquarters on Fry. This episode also involved Smith and a few other people who were turned away from the CCRC's monthly meeting. Once again, Martin's child was involved. She was at the CCRC headquarters when an argument ensued with Smith and the other individuals that Martin did not want at the gathering. Because Smith and the others refused to leave the property, Sierra Vista Police were called and Martin said she had trespassed, an incident report shows.
According to the protection order, Martin's child told the mother that after the police left, the child heard Martin say that the women at the CCRC meeting should leave for their protection. The youngster then asked Martin, "What about my safety?" the protection order shows, and he told the child that they would be fine.
The child then asked, "If I'm fine, why is Allen holding a rifle?" the protection order shows. The child was referring to CCRC Sergeant at Arms Allen Ortega, who police say prevented Smith from entering the CCRC headquarters building.
The most recent occurrence in the string of questionable actions by Martin and the one that's under investigation by Sierra Vista Police, took place at the Sierra Vista Public Library on March 15. That afternoon, Smith, Montgomery and a few others who belong to the CCRC or belonged to it in the past were having their weekly lunch gathering.
Smith said Martin "burst" into the room and accused the group of having a "secret meeting."
"He called us 'un-American' and several other things," Smith said Wednesday after the hearing.
She said when Martin pushed his way into the luncheon, the door to the room struck Montgomery, who was sitting next to it. When Martin stormed out, he pushed the door with such force that it hit Montgomery again, this time knocking him sideways and causing his ankle to bend, Smith said.
"He's (Montgomery) got a cast on," Smith said.
Montgomery declined to comment to the Herald/Review on the incident earlier this week, saying he had to speak to his attorney.
Martin displayed some aggressive door-pushing Wednesday during the lunch break when he stormed out of Bannon's courtroom, shoving the double doors with seeming anger.
He declined to testify, but in his closing arguments, Martin said all the evidence presented at Wednesday's hearing was "hearsay."
"This is all a charade," Martin said. He then blamed his troubles on three women: Smith, Jessica Martin and Yaritza Robles, the mother of the child at the center of the protection order.
After listening to both Martin and Wintory, Bannon somberly recounted the three scenarios listed in the protection order. She called the first one that occurred on Christmas Day, a "very disturbing picture of Christmas Day in that home."
"We protect our children, we do not expose them to danger," the judge said referring to Martin's actions.
The jurist also said that two witnesses who testified on Martin's behalf, "added little" to the situation and that Jessica Martin's testimony about the ruined Christmas was "compelling."
Wintory said that although the protection order prevents Martin from seeing his oldest child for a year, he could have supervised visits with the youngster if the mother approves it.