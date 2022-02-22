BISBEE – After an article on the vote not to accept federal funding of $1.9 million to support the county health department's COVID–19 pandemic response was published in the New York Times was circulated, many people across the county reacted.
In January, Supervisors Tom Crosby and Peggy Judd decided not to take the federal money as recommended by Cochise Health and Social Services Director Alicia Thompson and the county’s pandemic team. Supervisor Ann English was the sole vote to approve the funding award.
Since that time, Cochise County has found itself in the news as word of the vote spread around the state to news anchors and other media, drawing more attention and debate on the pros and cons on supposed strings attached to the grant.
On Tuesday, more than 100 people showed up outside the Board of Supervisors building to voice viewpoints on the loss of the money, as well as praise for rejecting it.
Heloise Dubnick said she heard about the loss of the funding through a cousin in New Jersey who read the story in the NYT. She expressed her concerns with people who are still dying from COVID–19 and said, “It’s not a cold.” She also asked how the supervisors felt about the deaths of the people they represent due to misinformation.
Christine Zoumas of Sierra Vista walked around outside the doors with a megaphone, stating her views on COVID-19 and voicing her mistrust of the efficacy and safety of the vaccine. She moved into a group of people objecting to the vote and was quickly surrounded and pushed by protesters.
She said, “We came out to show support for Tom. Wake the f––- up, people.”
Stephanie Lewis of Sierra Vista expressed frustration about the amount of money being spent on COVID–19 and asked “What do we need the money for? They’ve already given out millions of dollars. I want to know how it's going to be spent."
Leslie Heins of Hereford thanked Judd and Crosby for “having a backbone.”
Sierra Vista resident Janette Davie was one of the many who saw it differently. She stated, “It’s insane to not take the money during a pandemic.”
Jennifer Druckman of Bisbee spoke in the meeting and said, “You have been presented with the experts’ opinions at the health department. This money was for educating people on the vaccine and security for health department staff. The workers feel threatened. We need people who can differentiate between opinion and fact. The health department is supposed to keep us safe, but I don’t feel protected.”
Other speakers who opposed the move by Judd and Crosby voiced concerns of poor judgment, lack of understanding the pandemic and not putting the needs of the communities before their own opinions. As they and their signs said, “Opinions are not science.”
Michael Gregory of McNeal was a former county employee and the primary author of the county’s Binational Hazardous Materials Response Plan.
“Our health officials have been equally clear that the county is very much in need of funding to make our response infrastructure adequate to address the problems in the pandemic present and endemic future.”
Karen Weilacher told the supervisors, “It’s inconceivable that you said no to money to benefit the people throughout the county. You are putting your own personal beliefs before science.”
Those who appreciated the actions of Judd and Crosby suggested the intergovernmental agreement that was rejected would have violated sovereignty. They said the information in the media was not backed by science and they determined there was no need for any further COVID–19 action to prevent the spread of the disease.
Kathryn Daily of Bisbee took issue with Crosby and Judd believing that orange juice and ivermectin, the dewormer medicine taken by Judd when she was ill with the virus, was a cure.
An 'expert second opinion'
Crosby requested the county add an agenda item to use an outside expert to offer a second opinion on the veracity of the information being provided by the county during COVID–19 work sessions. The sessions provide the supervisors updates on the numbers and what the team is doing to help control the spread of the virus. They were being held twice a month, but Friday Thompson asked if the meetings could be changed to an as-needed basis.
Crosby recommended Randy Miller, who does not live in the county and has no medical or health-related experience, as the expert for a second opinion.
Miller is with the Hands for Health and Freedom, an “advocacy enablement platform, designed to provide access to independent ethical, health care, and legal resources information,” according to its website. “There have been many cases of questionable medical practices and violations perpetrated against family members both in the hospital and against their loved ones attempting to oversee their care. This too has become a calling to come to their aid. Additionally, the forced mandates on workers instigated by government at all levels violating clear limits on government and the rights of the people have become an epidemic in itself.”
Renee Eldridge of McNeal agreed the county needed to have a second opinion to offer a balance when discussing COVID-19 related business whether the person was a medical professional or not.
Daily, who said Miller had only an associate’s degree, said, ”This is ludicrous. Let Alicia Thompson do her job.”
Jeff Sturges said the supervisors’ duties include adopting provisions to protect the health in Cochise County. “It’s more than obvious that Crosby wants to promote ideas he shares with Miller.”
Tami Birch of Bisbee, said, “The notion that lay people may be called in to offer second opinions about science and medical care is troubling. The board must rely on expert advice, not opinion. To include anecdotal claims backed up with no scientific studies as meaningful second opinions is not just a disservice to the citizens of Cochise County, it puts me and my neighbors in danger. You are tasked to represent all the people, not just those with whom you share your private beliefs.”
It was suggested Miller should come to a meeting and speak.
Judd and English would not agree to establish Miller as an expert.
Judd said she would support someone medically qualified, but she could not go along with someone who has no health care experience.
“I don’t see him as someone we should include,” she said before she gave her no vote.
English voted no as well.