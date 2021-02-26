This is the first in a series on PSPRS.
BISBEE — Coming to grips with the $37 million debt of the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System is not an easy thing for Cochise County.
After all, how can a rural county of 130,000 people take on a debt that size when the reasons for the debt are not the fault of the county?
The PSPRS Board of Trustees was formed in the 1960s and gathered the individual retirement systems of the state and counties and cities under one account. It included PSPRS, the Corrections Officers Retire Program and Elected Officials Retirement Program. Cochise County was one of 200 merged at the time into PSPRS, said Michael Townsend, PSPRS administrator.
He explained the nine–member Board of Trustees governs PSPRS and has a fiduciary responsibility to the PSPRS trust and membership. Trustees oversee the system’s policies, operations and investments. The board consists of nine members, each serving five-year terms. Four trustees are appointed by the governor. A fifth trustee is also appointed by the governor, but must first be nominated by the PSPRS advisory committee and the Board of Trustees. Two trustees are appointed by the president of the Senate and two are appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives.
Operations are under the control of the executive team, which looks to private consultants for investing advice.
When formed, PSPRS was limited to investing in domestic stocks and bonds by the state. Though without much diversity, it did well until the 2003 dot com crash. It was a huge hit, a $1.7 billion hit, according to Christian Palmer, PSPRS communications director, whose comments were recorded during a Benson city council meeting in August 2019.
After the crash, the PSPRS board lobbied the state to allow the investment advisors to invest in a wider variety of public and private opportunities. State lawmakers saw the logic of the request and it was approved. PSPRS cast a wider net and included public and private sector investors.
Then the 2008 recession hit, the housing market fell, and so did PSPRS investments.
Just as bad, Townsend said, was the decision to put every pensioner on a 50 percent permanent benefit increase in which half the profit from returns on investments was used to increase pensions. While the more populated counties and cities were relatively unharmed from such an increase, the less populated rural counties and cities were hit hard.
A pension fund is built by contributions from employers and employees and rates of return on investments, said Townsend. If contributions are less than what is needed to maintain the balance, debt occurs. The problem in Cochise County lies with the number of people paying into PSPRS. Fewer employees paying into the system means the benefits to be paid out cannot be matched. If less money is coming in to PSPRS, there is less money to invest to build profits.
Some cities, like Flagstaff and Prescott, found ways out of the predicament by tackling the problem head on, noted Townsend. Prescott voters just decided to tack on a sales tax increase to pay down the debt. Flagstaff took out bonds. Townsend said the interest rate on bonds, at 2.7 percent, is far lower than the PSPRS fund interest of 7.3 percent.
A good comparison is a credit card, said Townsend. If one only pays the minimum payment, one’s account balance will continue to build unless the principal is paid.
Some still hold mistrust due to allegations of sexual misconduct by the former administrator who was fired and the resignation of its deputy administrator amid questions about the PSPRS internal financial controls. An annual audit for the 2018-19 fiscal year indicated that state and local governments may have overpaid or underpaid their mandatory pension payments during the past two years. The fund was named one of the worst performing public retirement plans in the nation in a study done by the Pew Charitable Trust, which was all reported by the Herald/Review and other newspapers across the state.
Nonetheless, the county owes the money and the county staff and Board of Supervisors must find a way to pay it off. It was one of the promises Supervisor Tom Crosby gave during his election campaign and he wants it addressed.