Five local families will be celebrated at this year’s Cochise County Adoption Day. The event on Friday, Nov. 15, is part of National Adoption Day and will mark the fifth year the Cochise County Superior Court has hosted its own ceremony.
While the Superior Court conducts adoptions on a regular basis, Adoption Day provides an opportunity to publicly acknowledge those families willing to give children, many of them coming from the foster care system, a new start in a loving home. The ceremony will be hosted by Presiding Juvenile Judge Terry Bannon, who will also be the guest speaker. The adoption process will be officiated by Superior Court Division II Judge John F. Kelliher.
“National Adoption Day ceremonies are typically open to the public and people can attend and share in the joy of that day,” said Judge Bannon. “I would encourage people who may be contemplating adopting to attend, but it’s for everyone.”
This event is open to the public and will be held at 9 a.m. at the Sierra Vista Police Department training room, 911 Coronado Drive, Sierra Vista.
For further information about the Cochise County Adoption Day, the public can listen to Cochise Conversation, the County’s podcast, which interviewed Judge Bannon about the ceremony, why it’s such an important event for her and the families, and why local residents should attend. Visit https://cochiseconversation.podbean.com/e/cochise-county-adoption-day/
— Submitted by Amanda Baillie, Cochise County public information officer