Sheriff’s deputies, federal agents, searching for two men
Cochise County Sheriff’s investigators are looking for two undocumented migrants they say were trying to get inside a van at the Miller Canyon Recreation Area on Monday evening while the driver and her passengers were in the vehicle.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas said the woman was at the lower parking lot of Miller Canyon in Hereford at about 6 p.m. when two men believed to be undocumented migrants approached the vehicle and tried to get in it.
The woman was able to lock the doors to the van and take off. She called 911 and the Sheriff’s Office, the Border Patrol and officers with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management went to the scene.
One of the men was wearing a red hoodie and the other man had on a black cap, Capas said.
“We have increased patrols in the area,” Capas said. All three agencies are still looking for the pair, she said.
Sheriff’s Office investigating fatal crash
Two men who were killed last month in a fiery crash have been identified by the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.
Mason James Stover, 40, and Walter George Skellen, 41, were killed on March 14 after Stover veered off the road in his BMW and slammed into a cinder block wall, said Sheriff’s spokeswoman Carol Capas. The driver traveled through a field first before crashing into the wall, which was ringing a back yard, Capas said.
The car burst into flames upon impact. By the time public safety personnel arrived at the scene at San Xavier Road and San Marcos de Niza Drive in the Ranchos Carmel Estates subdivision in Sierra Vista, the car was “engulfed in flames” Capas said.
It’s not clear what prompted the accident, Capas said. The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.