FORT HUACHUCA — Army veteran and right-hand man to the commanding general, Jeff Jennings, a tireless contributor to the community whose last seven years on post as a civilian have helped cement Fort Huachuca’s success and relevance as a military installation, has retired.
Fort Huachuca Commanding General Tony Hale lauded Jennings’ service to the Army, as well as his work ethic and management style.
“From the first day I arrived at Fort Huachuca, I could tell that Jeff cared for the people here and our mission, and that he wanted to build a better tomorrow,” Hale said in an email.
“As Jeff retires from his Senior Executive Service, his work will have a lasting impact on the greater organization and our Army,” Hale added. “His love and passion for people, soldiers and training will be difficult to replace and will forever be missed. He provided one of the best examples of a servant-leader that I have seen throughout my 34-year career. His legacy will continue in every soldier and civilian who he has served with, and we will all feel his absence for some time. We thank him for all he has done for the soldiers, civilians and families of Fort Huachuca, USAICoE, the community of Sierra Vista, the state of Arizona, the Department of the Army and Defense and for our great nation.”
Last week, the 62-year-old Jennings, a proud grandfather with two grown sons and a spouse of almost 41 years, told the Herald/Review what a ride it’s been serving in the Army and then working as a civilian at the installation where he has always felt at home.
HERALD/REVIEW: Why are you retiring?
JEFF JENNINGS: “Because it’s time. I get that question a lot. You know when it’s time. We’ve all been on vacation. And when you go on vacation and you say ‘Gosh, if I just had one more day, this would be perfect.’ And you go on wishing you had one more day. Then you go on that other vacation where you think, ‘Son of a gun, I wish I had gone home two days ago. To me that’s retirement. So I’m retiring thinking, ‘If I had one more day.’
“So I can retire feeling that I’ve accomplished what I needed to, what I wanted to, but our mission in Fort Huachuca is on a very stable path. It’s a very strong team of folks who are going to be here and that will endure.
“And it’s like the vacation on Friday when I wake up and say, ‘One more day of vacation would have been nice.’ I don’t want to be that guy who says, ‘Man, I should have gone home two days ago.’ So that’s where I’m at — it’s time.”
H/R: Why did you join the Army?
JJ: “I came in when Ronald Reagan was president. I went to college to be a preacher, a Southern Baptist minister actually. I was in the ministry as a youth minister at a church. I had written to President Reagan when he was considering running again. In those days he quoted the religious right. I sent him a letter and he actually wrote me back.
“I was 20 years old and I though he was the right guy for the right time. I felt patriotic about it and I enlisted in 1983. Some of that had to do with the way President Reagan was turning the country, at least that’s how I felt about it.
“So I joined because I thought it was my patriotic duty. I was married and had a child. I was a college graduate but I was not able to provide for them everything I thought I should. There were a couple of reasons. Mainly patriotism. But I also wanted to make sure I had health care for my baby and my wife.”
H/R: How long did you serve in the military?
JJ: “I served 31 years and seven months. I went in as an enlisted soldier. Because I had a degree I applied for Officers Candidate School. I initially enlisted in December 1983 and then I was commissioned as a second lieutenant of infantry in June 1988 and stayed until 2015. That’s when I retired (from the military).
“I served in Afghanistan, I served in Haiti, Kosovo, and I served in missions all over Africa. We lived in Germany — our youngest son was born there. We lived in Italy, and we lived in Hawaii.
“I went to the Naval War College after Italy as a colonel. While we were there, we talked about retirement and it was a very easy decision that it would be here. We came back to Fort Huachuca and I was going to do two more years but I ended up doing four years until 2015. I served here as a captain, as a lieutenant colonel and as a colonel when I retired in 2015. “
H/R: You retired and came back as a civilian. Why?
JJ: “A lot of my contemporaries who served for a long time, most of us work. And most kind of go through this ‘What am I going to do when I retire?’ I went on transition leave in May of 2015. The summer before, my predecessor decided to retire. I decided to apply for his job.
“When I walked out of the chief of staff’s office in May 2015, I didn’t have a job for about six weeks. Then I got this job in June 2015. “
H/R: Are you known as the general’s right-hand man?
JJ: “I’m known as the deputy to the commanding general. So I’m his No. 2 guy. Some people say right-hand man. I think that’s probably accurate, but you would have to ask him.”
H/R: What did the job entail?
JJ: “The deputy job has evolved. We used to have a one-star (general) here many years ago. Then we had a colonel and that colonel was called deputy commander for training. When I came here in 2011 I was the deputy commander for training as a colonel and I did that job. Then I became the chief of staff for two years.
“When my predecessor retired another commander rewrote the job description for the deputy to take over the training portfolio. That was the right thing to do. I took over the training portfolio. I was very interested in that when I came here. That was part of what I found interesting about the job.
“The other was to be a deputy. I remember when I was a young guy I wanted to be the vice president of the United States. I always thought I was a pretty good No. 2 person. I’m OK to be in charge as well, but being No. 2 is pretty cool.
“I applied to be the deputy and do the training portfolio, and that’s the job I received, and most importantly, it allowed me to continue to serve, not just the Army, but also the community. What has happened in the last seven years has allowed this installation to remain relevant.”
H/R: You and your wife, Suzanne, settled in Sierra Vista. What do you like about it?
JJ: “In part, when you live the vagabond Army life and you move a lot, there’s something to be said for being in a community where you go to the same barber, we have our favorite restaurants and they know us, we get to know our neighbors, we get to know the people in the city. My job has enabled me to know a lot of the city and city leadership, the sheriff, the chief of police, the fire chief, you get to know all these people and you get that sense of community.
“That’s part of it. The other part is that it’s an absolutely beautiful place. It’s small, low crime, we just found this to be our home from probably the second time we were here. We like the community and we want to continue giving back to that community.”
H/R: Mention some of the things you’ve worked on in this community.
JJ: “I’ve been on the Rotary, the hospital board at Canyon Vista and I was a non-voting member of the Fort Huachuca 50 while in this job.
“When you’re in the Army your life revolves around an installation. When you retire and move off your life does not revolve around the installation. So I come here to work. I love it here but when I go home I don’t come back here until I come back to work.
“My life is in the community now.”
H/R: What is your message to a young person who is thinking about joining the military?
JJ: “For the last year, we’ve struggled getting people to come into the military.
“What I would say, is my wife and I, we made a decision together that I would enlist in the Army. And we just kind of really enjoyed going different places and doing different things.
“After 10 or 15 years you look back and you say, I’m making a really good living, I have a very good retirement plan and you have all this stuff, this is kind of fun, then you retire. It’s hard to look at that when you’re 20.
“But the retirement benefits are beyond what you can get anywhere. We are retired very comfortably and can now live the rest of our lives and we have total independence to do the things we want to do.
“What I would tell young people is whether you serve two years, four years or 30 years, there is a lot of good serving in the military, whatever the service. The education benefits are outstanding, the job skills are outstanding, the discipline, the health care, the retirement plan, all that stuff is exceptional. You won’t get anything better, plus you get to live in some cool places.
“It is an adventure.
“It can be difficult. But my strongest bonds that I have formed in my life (are with those) in the uniformed service. Those experiences never leave you.
“So it’s friendships, it’s brotherhood, sisterhood, it’s sharing challenging times, it’s physically demanding, and every one of these things builds inside of you this reminiscing that you do for the rest of your life. It’s a wonderful great adventure I would recommend to anybody even if you do four years and get out, get the GI Bill, get your degree, get the job skills and everything you learn, and apply that to society.
H/R: Friday is your first day of retirement. What’re you going to do?
JJ: “I’m going to clean my garage. It’s a mess. We also just purchased a 35-foot fifth wheel, so we’re going to travel. I’m also going to write a book that I’ve been messing around with for 10 years.
“The book is about observations about travel and being all over the world. We live in a kind of interesting time. But there have been other interesting times before.
“The title of the book is, ‘The Problem with Humanity is People, But We’re Also Our Only Hope.”
“I also want to serve on the Fort Huachuca 50 to help conserve the future of Fort Huachuca, volunteer on the hospital board. I’m also passionate about the environment because of my exposure to Sentinel Landscapes as a civilian on post. We’re doing a lot of really good work to conserve and protect this very unique environment we have here.
“But I don’t intend on working. It’s (all) going to be volunteer stuff that enhances this community we love so much.”