SIERRA VISTA — The newest leader of SEACOM promises to bring stability to the fledgling emergency communications agency that has been in constant flux with exiting directors and a shortage of dispatchers.
This time it could actually happen, since Mike Cline is a homegrown former Sierra Vista cop who has roots in Cochise County and no plans of moving elsewhere.
Southeastern Arizona Communications, which made its debut in July 2018 as the emergency dispatch communications center for the region, saw two directors in two years and an interim director who also was attending to his duties at the Sierra Vista Police Department. In late June, the Joint Powers Authority — the board that oversees the agency — chose Cline to lead the agency.
When he was tapped for the job, the 62-year-old Cline was working with the city of Sierra Vista’s economic development department as an analyst. Before that he had worked with the city’s community development division, where he started in 2015. He joined the city’s police force in 1980 after earning a degree in criminal justice and retired from the department in 2008 as a commander. His law enforcement acumen landed him a position at Fort Huachuca where he was employed as a military contractor with General Dynamics until he was hired by Sierra Vista.
In a question and answer session with the Herald/Review, a seemingly laid back and soft-spoken Cline explained his plans to put SEACOM on solid footing.
Herald/Review: You started the job on June 21, what have the first few weeks been like at SEACOM?
Mike Cline: “Being from here and working with the majority of these people and outside the walls of SEACOM has made this transition very smooth. You talk about learning curves, in some instances that can be learning cliffs. In this case, not so much.
It’s in the honeymoon phase right now. It’s been very smooth, very easy.”
H/R: Why did you apply for the job now?
MC: “I was working up in economic development and I was really focused on what was going on in the city. It was really through Sierra Vista Police Commander Chris Hiser that the subject got brought up. Hiser was the interim director for SEACOM. We just kind of started talking more and more and I ended up putting in my application. I came to understand that these folks desperately need some stability in this organization.”
H/R: SEACOM has been through several changes, with two directors in two years and an interim director. Why would you bring stability to the agency?
MC: “These are my roots. My grandparents were born in Bisbee, so my family has been here many years. My grandfather built the original Brite Spot and my mother was a clerk of the court with Cochise County. With all the years in the city and in this region, I’d like to think that this is the definition of stability. My ties to the community offer the stability that was so needed. We kind of just matched and here we are.”
H/R: There is a shortage of dispatchers at SEACOM now. How do you plan to recruit for more?
MC: “A large part of economic development in the city goes toward workforce development. I will be using many of the same resources I was involved with in the city. I’m also thinking outside the box, looking at wider and more aggressive recruiting efforts, using social media, talking to people I know in the town, and job fairs.”
H/R: There are still a handful of law enforcement agencies in the area that are not dispatched by SEACOM and handle it themselves. How do you plan to attract other agencies to the SEACOM fold?
MC: “The plan all along has been to have SEACOM grow and take care of additional subscribers in the region. Each entity in the county has their own concerns. The challenge is going to be to get this placed staffed to where we can appropriately and effectively do what we’re chartered to do. We’re doing it now, but it’s tough with the staffing issues. Bringing on additional agencies brings on additional workload.
“We’ll start recognizing what the needs are and what the concerns are in each agency and balance that with what we can offer them. Fiscally speaking, they know and we can talk to them about what they’re spending to do it themselves. We can show them that through the consolidation, there would be a fiscal savings for them in the process. We would also answer their individual concerns about taking care of their existing people (employees).”
(Cline referred to a plan he is looking into that would accommodate future dispatchers interested in working for SEACOM but who live in outlying areas of the county. He mentioned that the nursing, mining and construction industries often provide temporary housing for employees who live far from their workplace so that they don’t have to give up their homes or schools in other communities.)
“We could help with the housing issue. One of the things I’m looking into is the possibility of creating a temporary place where they could stay while they’re working here. But it’s not as easy as it sounds. There’s no easy answer. But why not consider it? (It’s about) removing some of the hurdles that could prevent valuable and talented people from working here, because they’re living there.”
H/R: Would you hire dispatchers from other agencies that join SEACOM?
MC: “The dispatchers who work for SEACOM now are considered employees of the city of Sierra Vista. We could hire other dispatchers provided they meet the city’s employment criteria. The desire would certainly be to bring dispatchers from other agencies over here because they’re an asset to the community they work in and would be an asset to SEACOM.”
H/R: Are there conversations going on currently with other law enforcement agencies to bring them to SEACOM?
MC: “Yes. We’re going through some transition now, but I know the board members — Joint Powers Authority — are having these conversations all the time.
H/R: Where would you like to take SEACOM in the next couple of years?
MC: “My No. 1 thing is staffing. Past that, giving my folks a sense of security and stabilization. Two directors and an interim director in three years does not lend itself to that. I spend a lot of time, not telling them, but showing them that they now have a stable fixture here.”
H/R: How many calls did SEACOM field in 2020?
MC: There were 102,918 calls answered by SEACOM in 2020. That’s an average of 8,577 calls a month and 282 calls a day. In (all of) 2019, it was 112,777 calls.”
H/R: Are you married with children?
MC: “Yes, we have a blended family with six children.”
(Cline also said he has several grandchildren and a “grandson on the way.”)
H/R: How do you relax and unwind?
MC: “We have an RV and some boats.”
(Cline said he and his family use the RV and the boats regularly in the area.)
H/R: What is your message to anyone who is considering applying to SEACOM as a dispatcher?
MC: “We have a house full of very special people here. This is a very gratifying job. Public safety work is challenging. But we look forward to talking with people to let them know what it’s all about. We have a mechanism for people who are truly interested — they can come here and watch what goes on to give them some insight into what this career field is all about.”