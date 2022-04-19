FORT HUACHUCA — A passion for public service led Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett into a long and fulfilling career with the U.S. Army that will soon take her to Fort Gordon, Georgia, where she will be leading U.S. Army Cyber Command.
Barrett, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command at Fort Huachuca and a soldier for more than 30 years who recently was promoted to lieutenant general, answered a few questions for the Herald/Review before she embarks on her next chapter with the Army.
Herald/Review: Why did you join the Army?
Maria Barrett: "As the fourth of five children, in a household funded on a public school principal’s salary, I sought and received an ROTC scholarship to help offset some of my college tuition. Like my parents, I did have a passion for public service. After my Army service obligation, the plan was to use my international relations degree and work for the State Department. The Army gave me another option for a public service career."
H/R: How long have you served and where have you been deployed?
MB: "(I have served for) 33-plus years. I served in the U.S. (various assignments), Germany, Korea and Southwest Asia. I was deployed in support of Operation Desert Shield/Storm, Operation Inherent Resolve (Iraq), Operation Freedom Sentinel (Afghanistan)."
H/R: As a female who has achieved great success in the Army, do you believe that any of the challenges you encountered along the way were due to your gender, or were these challenges that anyone would have faced?
MB: "When they did occur, they were rare. Challenges were sometimes cultural, especially when working with foreign military partners. I never found an instance that I can recall where I was performing at or above the standard, and a male counterpart was treated more favorably. In the rare instances where I felt compelled to address directly a male counterpart’s actions or comments, I found my professional obligation to the Army’s values and the profession of arms helped override any personal discomfort I may have felt."
H/R: Please describe what your time at Fort Huachuca was like.
MB: "Words can’t describe it … my husband and I will forever cherish our time at “the frontier’s edge.” We love the traditions, such as the Holiday Tour of Homes; we loved the community, both on and off post; we enjoyed the vistas, the sunrises, sunsets, full moons and watching the variety of animals and birds as we did our runs on post, or while sitting on the porch overlooking Brown Parade Field."
H/R: What is your advice to young women thinking about a career in the military?
MB: "If you have a passion for service and enjoy being part of a close knit team, the military offers a myriad of options to explore almost any talent you have."
H/R: I know you have a sister who is also a general in the Army. Can you describe what that relationship has been like?
MB: "It’s funny, people expect us to be competitive with each other — I’m not sure if that’s the myth of sibling rivalry or an expectation that serving at this level would drive us to compete for attention. In fact, it’s the opposite. She is the sibling who understands the military jargon when we talk. While we perform in very different roles (I’m focused on information technology and cyber; she is focused on medical), she inherently understands the unique challenges of military leadership. I have colleagues with whom I’ve developed friendships over the years … but with Paula, family is a special kind of friendship that goes deeper and I am so grateful for our unique fellowship."
H/R: Are you married with children?
MB: "Married, but no children."
H/R: What do you enjoy doing in your free time — if you have any?
MB: "Cooking! It’s my creative outlet at the end of a long week. And my husband gets the benefit of getting a break from the kitchen. I love to ski, golf and kayak — when conditions permit."