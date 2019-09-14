BISBEE — Arlethe (Rios) Morrison found out Gov. Doug Ducey appointed her to the Census Complete Count Committee (CCCC) first from a surprise call from the head of the county elections department.
“I couldn’t believe she knew before me,” said Morrison, current Cochise County Clerk of the Board of Supervisors.
County elections department director Lisa Marra was on the other end of the line congratulating her on her appointment.
“It’s an honor to be selected by Gov. Ducey,” said Morrison with a smile.
She will be the liaison for Military and Veterans affairs and is tasked to form a subcommittee to be sure all veterans in the county are counted in the 2020 Census.
“I’ll have to form the subcommittee to be sure our outreach efforts will be effective to get an accurate count of all our military personnel living in the state,” Morrison explained.
“We have to know where they are as they move around the country,” Morrison added. “All that information is necessary for federal assistance.”
When the 2010 Census showed the county dropped from a population of 136,000 to 129,000, it lost $10,000 to $15,000 in needed government funding, she said.
She will be involved with developing a strategic communications plan to ensure widespread public awareness of the 2020 Census and the high importance of all Arizonans participating and partnering with local complete count committees and community efforts to provide state perspective, guidance and coordination, Ducey stated in a press release.
She will develop targeted plans to address populations historically undercounted in past census counts to achieve maximum participation levels, Ducey added.
She is already well versed in reaching past and present soldiers from her 2015 appointment to the state Veterans Advisory Commission (VAC) which connects military personnel to services available to help make the transition from military to civilian life as easy as possible. She is the vice chairwoman of the VAC and is proud of the work that has been done in her four years on the commission. Her experience as a soldier in the Army for four years provides her with knowledge she can use to help those in and out of the service.
Her first meeting of the CCCC is coming up next week and she looks forward to the task that awaits her.
Morrison, who grew up in Douglas, loves Cochise County because of the “rustic nature, historical places, and because most of my family is nearby. Working in Cochise County affords me the opportunity to serve the public and feel like I can make a difference in my community, which after my military service means a lot. The outdoors are a beautiful place to explore and Cochise County truly exemplifies that beauty in its trails and outdoor activities.”
The 35-year-old mother of two has a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and is currently working on a master’s degree in the same field of study.
Herald/Review: Why join the service?
Arlethe Morrison: This country has given me so many opportunities that I couldn’t think of a better way to express my gratitude than serving in the military.
HR: What was your military service like?
AM: It was one of the best experiences of my life, the bond of comradery is unlike any other and I’m so grateful to those who served before me, alongside me, and those serving today.
HR: What do returning active military members hope for when they come home from a conflict area?
AM: I never like to speak for entire group of people, every service member has a different experience. For me, it was important to have support services to help me adjust to civilian life. The appreciation of my community was also key and Cochise County should be commended for their support of veterans and active military.
HR: How did you become involved in the Arizona Department of Veteran Affairs?
AM: In 2015 I was asked to serve on the Arizona Department of Veterans Advisory Commission by Ted Vogt (former state representative, former director of the Arizona Corporation Commission and current director of the Arizona Department of Gaming). I loved the opportunity to speak out on concerns veterans have on State services in Southern Arizona.
HR: What are the main concerns of active and retired service members?
AM: Again, I never like to speak for an entire group. I think the concerns for those groups are very different. Veterans are mostly concerned on how to fit back in with their families and their communities, while active service members want their duty stations to provide the resources and services their families need.
HR: Are we providing for their needs?
AM: I think all the veteran groups have many resources, the problem is how we communicate that to veterans. I know the state is working on tool kits and the “be connected” program to get information out to veterans.
HR: What prompted you to seek a job in the government sector?
AM: After serving my country, I couldn’t think of a more rewarding job than to continue my public service in my community.
HR: What are the duties of the clerk of the board?
AM: The Clerk of the Board of Supervisors is a county officer and is appointed by the Board of Supervisors. I am responsible for preparing the agenda for Board of Supervisors’ meetings, taking minutes at Board meetings and writing the minutes and preserving them for the permanent record of the County. The Clerk is responsible for documents received and generated by the Board of Supervisors and also has various statutory responsibilities related to Board actions and duties.
HR: What do you enjoy the most about your job?
AM: Although I have duties that must be completed on a day to day basis, my favorite part of my job is the diversity in the tasks I do. One day I can be working on preparing an agenda, the next I will be assisting with indigent defense, the next I will be preparing for tax appeal hearings, and by the end of the week I’ll be researching special district statutes. There’s never a dull moment and I get to work with people that have a passion for public service.