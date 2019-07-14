BISBEE — “I want them to watch me.”
It was the response of Cochise County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Peggy Judd to a negative billboard bought by the Cochise County Republicans and posted near Willcox which says, “We’re watching you.”
She said Republicans were not happy with the appointment of former Supervisor Pat Call to the Precinct 5 Justice Court back in February and let her know about it.
The furor of the decision by Judd and Supervisor Ann English to appoint Call has yet to die down and she still receives terse messages about it.
“I believe Pat was a good choice,” she began. “He’s kind to everyone, no matter who they are. I thought he would do a great job as a justice of the peace. I’m not going to be bullied into changing my mind.”
She does believe the party is softening on her position and she has been attending their meetings when she can. She is finding a friendlier atmosphere as time goes by.
She’s optimistic about future growth as agribusiness and agritourism “are busting wide open” in Willcox and offers her support to aid the stressed, rural areas of the county. She represents some 44,000 people who live in District 3 and stretch from the border with New Mexico west to the border with Pima County.
When she served as a state representative, Judd had to take austere measures to make it in Phoenix on the lowly pay of $25,000 a year plus a per diem that would not even pay for a hotel room.
“A lot of the legislators roomed together. The lucky ones like me could stay with family,” she confided. “I thought about delivering pizzas while I was there to help make ends meet.”
She and her husband bought a used motorhome and used it on many occasions to save money.
Judd has a volunteer heart and said she enjoys her time at the Northern Cochise Community Hospital, one of her many volunteer jobs, which has turned out to be great place to meet the people she represents.
“I see as many as 40 people a day while I’m there,” she said. “And I go to a lot of events. Being active in the community is key to this job. You can’t just sit in an office.”
Judd even helped the restaurant Rafter G Restaurant in Bowie by baking pies daily for them.
“Anyone who ate there before May and ordered a pie, I baked it,” she added. “It’s relaxing to me. Other people might like a soak in the tub, but I’d rather bake pies.
“I try to make every day as bright as I can and find some opportunity to brighten others’ days as well. But I am a very serious person with, what people say, is a ready smile. “
Herald/Review: How long have you been in politics — state, local?
Peggy Judd: Organized Willcox TEA Party meetings 2008-2012
Precinct Committeeman 2009-2012
State House of Representatives 2011-2012
Cochise County Supervisor 2017-present
HR: Why so involved in politics?
PJ: We have a long family history. My great grandparents, grandparents and parents cared very much about our country, freedom and those who served in political office. Grandpa and daddy served on boards commissions and were actively involved in serious community issues and changes.
HR: Will you run again for your district in 2020?
PJ: Yes, I love the people and love what I do. I have lived and breathed Northern Cochise County my whole life and feel I am quite suited in every way to be their voice. I like this more than being a state representative. I like getting to know my constituents.
This job feels right for me. I go on the STARfish Principles — Be There, Have Fun, Choose Your Attitude and Make Their Day. Anyone who reaches out to me I try to help, give them a listening ear. My motto is “There for You — Study, Shine and Serve.”
I’ve heard there may be someone who wants to run against me in 2020. But, that’s good. If a new person wins the seat, I want to help make the transition easy.
HR: Tell us a little about yourself.
PJ: I have lived in Willcox all but three years of my life. I attended Phoenix Institute of Technology and have an Architectural Drafting Technician Certification. I lived in Phoenix for one year and in St. David the next two years in great-grandma Bertha Judd’s three-room home.
I am married 37 years to Kit Judd, who is nephew to the famous, former Sheriff Jimmy Judd. We have five married children and 15 grandkids. We owned an auto shop in Willcox for many years.
I have worked at home drawing plans for hundreds of projects since I was 16 and attended Eastern Arizona College in 1996 to learn Autocad, which was essential to meeting my client’s needs. In 2000, I returned to college and graduated in 2003 at the University of Arizona with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology. My focus was on archeology and with this degree I fulfilled my childhood dream of being an architect and archaeologist. Skills I have used simultaneously on projects throughout southern Arizona as a volunteer with the Forest Service “Passports in Time” program.
I have worked many jobs in my life including nine years in a local bakery as cake decorator, as the store manager for a Willcox Jewelry for four years and receptionist and secretary at a Willcox real estate company for 20 years all the time volunteering. I volunteered for 10 years as the Willcox Parks and Recreation Commissioner, 20 years at Willcox Schools, 10 years on Rex Allen Days board and served 2009-2011 as Rex Allen Days President. But, of course that was not all!
HR: Most pressing issue the county faces?
PJ: Bringing jobs to Cochise County.
HR: How will you address it?
PJ: I want to keep my focus and that of the other board members and staff on aggressively improving infrastructure, pressing forward with new commercial Port of Entry. It will ultimately bring more traffic and business through my district, which I affectionately call the I-10 corridor. Limiting overburdensome regulation and taxes and focusing energy and time on attracting tourists and new businesses and finding the right-sized developments to benefit the county. I also want to preserve and promote our beautiful public lands as well as historical and cultural attractions.
HR: Your thoughts on social media?
PJ: I have a large presence on Facebook and do what I can to share good news of the strengths of County and new businesses in social media. I also keep track of my 16 communities by participating on their Facebook pages or subscribing to their email lists. About half of my personal constituent requests and contact come via social media and it is a great way to keep my pulse on the community.