BISBEE — Confusion continues as the effort by Republican Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby to hand count ballots in the upcoming General Election nine days away is still being hammered out.

On Friday in a work session where patience was tested, they and Democratic Supervisor Ann English, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka, County Attorney Brian McIntyre, County Recorder David Stevens and Elections Director Lisa Marra sat down to discuss just what the supervisors were requesting and how and where the hand count can be done.

