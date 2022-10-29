BISBEE — Confusion continues as the effort by Republican Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby to hand count ballots in the upcoming General Election nine days away is still being hammered out.
On Friday in a work session where patience was tested, they and Democratic Supervisor Ann English, County Administrator Richard Karwaczka, County Attorney Brian McIntyre, County Recorder David Stevens and Elections Director Lisa Marra sat down to discuss just what the supervisors were requesting and how and where the hand count can be done.
Judd said she envisioned holding the hand count after Marra and her staff completed their election duties and the board approved the canvass. She suggested expanding the hand count, though it would not be the 100% count they sought to perform.
Crosby said he wants an audit of 5% of all ballots from all 17 voting centers and wants it done prior to the canvass by the supervisors.
Both want Stevens to handle the hand count, not Marra.
Marra explained the people recommended by the two parties to hand count ballots for the required county audit after the midterm election have been vetted and trained. There is a timeline that has to be followed.
Adding another 200 people as suggested by Stevens, who have to be recommended by the party chairpersons at such a late time, finding time to train them and then overseeing the hand count was not something she wanted.
“No one said there were going to be any changes when we met earlier in May,” said Marra.
English wants to nip the whole thing in the bud by asking the Democratic chairperson to not recommend party members,which could call the whole thing off. No one has contacted the county’s Democratic Party to see if it would be interested in participating.
She stated, “We’re at the 11th hours here and why have you not gone to the Democrats to see if they even want to participate? We can’t do it without them. Why has there been no planning? Why haven’t you gone to the Legislature to change the process? Do you think we can touch the ballots after the election?
“If I have any way to convince the Democratic chair not to participate, I’m going to do it. No one has ever challenged our elections. We’ve never done anything wrong. If I can’t stop it here, I’ll stop it with the Democratic Party.”
Crosby responded angrily, saying “You want to make it so it won’t get done.”
McIntyre said, “Under the law, if you don’t have any Democrats participating then the hand count can’t happen.”
Judd noted a Democrat approached her and wanted to participate, so she did not think the Democrats would back off from the hand count.
McIntyre questioned how the chain of custody for the ballots would be handled. “Any talk of moving ballots concerns me.”
Once Marra is done with the ballots, they are transported to the Treasurer’s Office and placed in a vault for two years. Just what the procedure would entail to obtain them from the Treasurer’s Office was not discussed.
Another issue was finding a secure facility where about 200 people could spread out and do the hand counting, as stated by Stevens. There may not be enough room to set up somewhere in the county’s buildings.
The session ended with English saying, “I have no hope for a summary of what was done today.”
Attorney general weighs in
State Sen. David Gowan requested the opinion of the attorney general and Michael S. Catlett, deputy solicitor general, says without time to review the measure, it appears the Republican-posed hand count is legal under ARS 16-602(B).
“Cochise County has discretion to perform an expanded hand count audit of all ballots cast in person at 100% of the precincts or voting centers, along with 100% of early ballots as long as the expanded hand count audit of statewide and federal races is limited to five statewide and federal races on the 2022 General Election ballot.
“There is no provision in ARS 16-602 of the Elections Procedures Manual that imposes a ceiling on the percentage of precincts or vote centers that can be included in the hand count audit of votes cast in person. Therefore, the Board of Supervisors has discretion to review 100% of the ballots cast in person at 100% of the precincts or voting centers when conducting the hand count audit.”
Catlett went on to say, “Please note this informal opinion does not address any of the following issues: does the county have the authority for a hand count outside the statute and the procedures the county should use for any hand count conducted out of the scope of ARS 16-602; and what effect, if any, a full or expanded hand count might have on the official outcome of the 2022 election.”
“What’s next” is up in the air as there are a lot of issues to work out. Where and when will the ballots be counted? Who will count the ballots? How long will it take to count 5% of the ballots of every precinct? And, still being asked is, “Is it legal?”
Judd and Crosby have counsel ready to go if any legal actions are taken.
